Check out Friday’s results from the Missouri high school track and tennis championships
Here are Friday’s results from the Missouri Track and Field Championships and Missouri Tennis Championships. Thursday-Friday, in Springfield; at Cooper Tennis Complex. First round singles: Erb, MICDS, d. Kim, Lindbergh, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 (7-5). Lambright III, Pembroke Hill, d. Matthys, Park Hill, 3-6, 6-0, 10-5. Amir, Francis Howell North, d. Fratila, Columbia Hickman, 6-2, 6-0. Gannavaram, Lee’s Summit West, d. McClain, Springfield Catholic, 6-0, 6-2. Stoker, Lee’s Summit West, d. Wilson, Francis Howell, 6-1, 6-0. Jan, MICDS, d. Wilde, Jefferson City, 6-2, 6-2. Flaska, St. Joseph Central, d. Mandava, Springfield Central, 6-2, 6-3. Tettamble, St. Louis University High, d. Andrews II, Pembroke Hill, 6-0, 6-1.www.kansascity.com