newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Check out Friday’s results from the Missouri high school track and tennis championships

By The Kansas City Star
Kansas City Star
 5 days ago

Here are Friday’s results from the Missouri Track and Field Championships and Missouri Tennis Championships. Thursday-Friday, in Springfield; at Cooper Tennis Complex. First round singles: Erb, MICDS, d. Kim, Lindbergh, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 (7-5). Lambright III, Pembroke Hill, d. Matthys, Park Hill, 3-6, 6-0, 10-5. Amir, Francis Howell North, d. Fratila, Columbia Hickman, 6-2, 6-0. Gannavaram, Lee’s Summit West, d. McClain, Springfield Catholic, 6-0, 6-2. Stoker, Lee’s Summit West, d. Wilson, Francis Howell, 6-1, 6-0. Jan, MICDS, d. Wilde, Jefferson City, 6-2, 6-2. Flaska, St. Joseph Central, d. Mandava, Springfield Central, 6-2, 6-3. Tettamble, St. Louis University High, d. Andrews II, Pembroke Hill, 6-0, 6-1.

www.kansascity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russellville, MO
City
Moberly, MO
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
City
Kearney, MO
City
Farmington, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
Branson, MO
City
Wentzville, MO
City
Carrollton, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Brookfield, MO
City
Lexington, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Hill#Track And Field#Micds#Springfield Catholic#D Flaska#Rajan Sutter#D Forsyth Mcallister#Rockhurst#Springfield Central#Windhausen#Boatman Palaniappan#Wiedman Koca#Taysi Chen#Brown Carter#Wiedeman Koca#Priory#Lingenfelser Willard#Finne Djavaherian#Brouhard#Matz Cho
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Sports
Marquette University
Related
Missouri StateKTLO

District play continues Monday for baseball in Missouri

High school baseball makes up the local Monday schedule as district play continues in Missouri. Dora will be in Norwood for its first game in the Class 1, District 4 Tournament. After a first round bye, the Falcons will face Winona in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Forsyth will be...
Missouri Statektvo.com

Northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man has 100,000 reasons to celebrate. Richard Fleak, of Kirksville, claimed a $100,000 top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Triple Cash Crossword” Scratchers game. He purchased the winning ticket at the north Ayerco in Kirksville. Players in Adair County won more than $3.2...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
Missouri StateKokomo Perspective

Missouri adds 4-star defensive tackle Gracial

(Columbia) -- Four-star defensive tackle Marquis Gracial made a commitment to Missouri this past weekend. Gracial committed to the Tigers over a top five that also included Alabama, Arizona State, Iowa State and Oregon. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Saint Charles prospect is ranked as the No. 16 DT in the country...