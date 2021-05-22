newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Hyper-Realistic Training Event Simulated The Crash Of A Fighter Jet Over Wisconsin (Updated)

By Tyler Rogoway
Posted by 
thedrive
thedrive
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Radio communication after the simulated collision were intercepted by monitors on the ground. UPDATE: According to Major Mark Graff, the public affairs spokesperson for exercise Mobility Guardian, it turns out that there was no crash or collision. What was intercepted over radio was a hyper-realistic exercise where the collision of two fighter aircraft was simulated, as well as the ensuing response, including the tankers and transports reacting to the incident. There was no declaration of an exercise that was heard during those radio transmissions, which you can hear below. The fighter pilots' communications were apparently simulated by people on the ground. This is the official line at this time.

www.thedrive.com
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air National Guard#Accident#Aircraft#Audio#Herk 12#Adsb#Bullseye 190#Volk#Crash#Command#Monitors#Viper#Radio Communication#Duluth#Major Mark Graff#Tyler#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Pilot killed in northeast Las Vegas fighter jet crash

The pilot of a fighter jet owned and operated by a military contractor died when the aircraft crashed in a northeast Las Vegas neighborhood Monday afternoon, Nellis Air Force Base officials said. The Draken US aircraft, identified as a Dassault Aviation Mirage F-1 fighter jet, went down for unknown reasons...
Aerospace & Defensesandiegouniontribune.com

Pilot dies after military contract aircraft crashes in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — A pilot has died after an aircraft operated by a military contractor out of Nellis Air Force Base crashed in a nearby residential area, authorities in Las Vegas said Monday. A statement attributed to base spokesman Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry confirmed the crash occurred about 2:30 p.m....
Aerospace & Defenseairforcemag.com

Contract Red Air Jet Crashes at Nellis, Killing Pilot

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fatal Mirage F1 crash on the south side of Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, around 2:30 p.m. May 24. The Mirage was owned and operated by Florida-based Draken International, which has flown adversarial air against pilots training at Nellis since 2015. The...
AccidentsRichmond.com

Watch this diver explore sunken wreckage of a Hercules transporter plane

This fascinating video footage shows a diver swimming through the wreckage of a sunken Hercules aircraft. The wreckage of the TriStar C130 commercial aircraft lies 60 feet below the surface off the coast Aqaba, Jordan. It had been parked at King Hussein International Airport for several years but was sunk in 2017 to create a tourist attraction.
AccidentsWashington Examiner

Navy pilot injured after two jets collide in training accident

A U.S. Navy pilot was wounded on Monday after two jets collided over Ricardo, Texas, in a training accident. One operator safely landed at the Naval Air Station in Kingsville, while the other was forced to eject from the plane near Ricardo. The injured service member was taken to a local hospital with minor wounds.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

The Marine Corps Just Said Goodbye To Its Last Legacy C-130 Hercules Transport Plane

The Marines have now completed the transition to the advanced KC-130J model. Modernization of the U.S. Marine Corps aerial refueler and transport fleet has reached a milestone with the retirement of the service’s last ‘legacy’ Hercules, a KC-130T. The Marines flew the ‘legacy’ Hercules as their primary multi-mission transport for six decades but, with this latest move, have now standardized on the new-generation KC-130J.
AccidentsClickOnDetroit.com

Plane lands safely on Sydney beach after engine fails

SYDNEY – A recreational plane landed safely on a Sydney beach with three people aboard including a baby on Wednesday after its single engine failed, officials said. The Tecnam P2008 aircraft landed without incident on Collaroy Beach in northern Sydney early afternoon, a police statement said. The 25-year-old male pilot,...
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Air Force report on 2020 Eglin F-22 crash not yet ready for release

Almost a year after an F-22 Raptor fighter jet crashed on the base’s range, an Air Force Accident Investigation Board report still is not ready for public release. The F-22 Raptor, part of the 325th Fighter Wing, was on a routine training mission with the 33rd Fighter Wing when it crashed about 9:15 a.m. May 15, 2020, in a closed area of the Eglin Air Force Base reservation about 12 miles northeast of the main section of the sprawling base.
Aerospace & DefensePopular Mechanics

The Air Force Discovered How to Turn Cargo Planes Into Bombers: Part 2

This is the second part to The Air Force Discovered How to Turn Cargo Planes Into Bombers. The AGM-158 JASSM conventionally armed cruise missile has a range of 230 miles, so at its maximum range, a C-130 carrying the missile might not be detected by enemy air defenders. Meanwhile, a longer-range version, JASSM-ER, has a range of 575+ miles, and an even longer legged version, -XR (extreme range), reportedly has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.
AccidentsPosted by
Newsweek

Plane Mysteriously Takes Off Without Pilot, Flies Over a Mile Before Crashing

An unmanned plane in Nebraska flew for around a mile and a half—traveling as high as 200 feet in the air—before crashing into a cornfield in Merrick County. The vintage aircraft—reported to be a 1941 Piper model, according to Nebraska's Lincoln Journal Star—mysteriously took off with apparently no one aboard from the runway of the Central City airport at around 7:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday while it was undergoing maintenance, the Merrick County Sheriff's Office said.