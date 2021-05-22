newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ukiah, CA

UPD officers save woman from carport fire

By Staff And Wire Reports
Ukiah Daily Journal
 5 days ago

On the morning of May 8, at approximately 1:02 a.m., Ukiah Police Department (UPD) officers were advised that UVFA was responding to a structure fire that was located at 1380 S. State Street. UPD officers arrived while the roof of the residence was fully engulfed in flames. They saw the...

www.ukiahdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ukiah, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ukiah, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carport#Structure Fire#State Police#Smoke Inhalation#Heavy Smoke#State Street#Ukiah Police Department#Upd Officers#Flames#Uvfa Personnel#Multiple Items#Furniture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Willits, CAWillits News

MCSO: Ukiah man reportedly keeps wife trapped in trailer for days

A Ukiah man was arrested this week for allegedly keeping his wife captive for several days in a trailer at a Willits RV park, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the MCSO, deputies responded to the Golden Rule RV Park in Willits for a report of a woman being assaulted by her husband, and possibly drugged and held captive for several days.
Willits, CAkymkemp.com

Fieldbrook Man Arrested Near Willits on Firearms and Vandalism Charges

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 05-15-2021 at about 12:38 A.M, a Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the area...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Crescent City, CADaily Triplicate

Central Curry bus driver killed by Crescent City man in DUI crash

A bus driver with the Central Curry School District was killed by a Crescent City man in a two-vehicle crash in the early morning Thursday, May 13 in Mendocino County. Longtime bus driver with Central Curry, Wayne Berry, was traveling southbound on his motorcycle along Highway 101 near Garberville when an oncoming Pontiac Grand Prix operated by 30 year-old Michael Confer of Crescent City crossed over into the wrong lane and struck Berry’s motorcycle head-on just before 3 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol incident report.
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Ukiah police and fire log: Sunday, May 16, 2021

The following were compiled from reports prepared by the Ukiah Police Department. To anonymously report crime information, call 463-6205. DUI: An officer stopped a vehicle at the corner of South Orchard Avenue and Peach Street at 12:43 a.m. May 1 and arrested Lee E. Stipe, 54, of Ukiah, on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was booked into Mendocino County Jail.
Mendocino County, CAThe Mendocino Voice

Deputies involved in gunfight, no one injured — major search ensues

MENDOCINO Co., 5/14/21 — A homeowner near Elk, who was away from home, spotted a burglar breaking into his house on a live security camera late Wednesday night. According to a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, the owner called 911 and deputies were dispatched to the home where they gave chase to the intruder, until he fire upon them. A short gunfight resulted, and the burglar got away. Soon thereafter, officers from several local law enforcement departments arrived to begin searching for the man, who remains at large.
Mendocino County, CAksro.com

Armed Burglary Suspect Sought in Mendocino County

The Mendocino Sheriff’s office is looking for a suspected home burglar who exchanged gunfire with Deputies. The Sheriff’s office got a call Wednesday from a resident looking at live security footage while away from his home on Cameron Road in Elk, California saying that an unknown male was inside his residence. Deputies responded within 22 minutes and encountered the suspect outside of the residence. They engaged in a foot pursuit until the suspect fired multiple times at one of the deputies with the deputy returning fire. While no one was injured from the gunfire, the suspect managed to escape. Upon further review, deputies believe the suspect matches the description of another who committed vandalism and burglaries of cabins in Ukiah back in February. He’s described at standing about 5’10, white, with a red beard weighing between 165-180 pounds. He is still to be considered armed and dangerous.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Mendocino, CAThe Mendocino Voice

Inmate attempts suicide at Mendocino Jail

UKIAH, 5/13/21 — Earlier this afternoon an inmate at the Mendocino County Jail attempted suicide by hanging, but was stopped after a man in a neighboring cell alerted guards, according to a press release release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The identity of the man was not given but he is described as a 32 year male from Covelo.
Mendocino County, CAtheava.com

Death On The Willits Bypass

On May 13, 2021, at approximately 0255 hours, Michael Lee Confer, was driving a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix, northbound on US-101, south of Main Street, on the elevated Willits Bypass, at an unknown rate of speed. A male, was riding a 2007 BMW motorcycle, southbound on US-101, approaching the Pontiac, at approximately 55 mph. For reasons still under investigation, Confer allowed his Pontiac to travel over the double yellow painted lines, which separated the northbound and southbound lanes, directly into the path of the motorcycle. A head on collision occurred subsequently ejecting the male rider and his motorcycle over the side of the elevated bypass, where they came to rest below. The force of impact caused Confer’s Pontaic to ignite and catch fire. US-101 was closed for approximately 2 hours for emergency services and scene investigation.
Ukiah, CAcrimevoice.com

Man wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants located in Ukiah

Originally published 5-9-21 by theMendocino County Sheriff’s Office:. “On 05-07-2021 at approximately 11:13 AM, Mendocino County Sheriff Deputies received information an adult male, (Ishmael Nash) who was wanted for felony and misdemeanor warrants, was hiding in an apartment in the 100 block of Laws Avenue in Ukiah, California. The Deputies...