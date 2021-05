(Le Mars) — An estimated 45 youngsters of different ages and sizes participated in the Bicycle Rodeo held early Thursday evening, just north of the Olson Cultural Events Center. There were some bicycles with training wheels, while other children had learned the art of balance and maneuvering a bicycle without the need of any assistance. Others were riding Big Wheels, while some were riding tricycles. The bicycles were of different styles and colors, and much like the children riding them, the bicycles were of different sizes. Each one perfectly matched to the size of the child riding.