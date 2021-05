You already know wearing moisturizer and SPF daily on your face is important for keeping skin healthy and youthful, but sun and environmental damage can affect other parts of your body, too — like your neck. The skin on your neck is 50% thinner than that on your face and more prone to lines and looseness. And daily habits can have an effect, too: Laxity of the neck skin is happening earlier than ever thanks to "tech neck" from looking at our phones repeatedly, says Dendy Engelman, M.D., a dermatologist in New York City.