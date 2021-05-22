newsbreak-logo
The GOP Welcomes the McCloskeys’ Sick, Sad American Dream

Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark McCloskey, who became a Republican hero by pointing a gun at peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters, is running for the Senate. He'd fit right in to the GOP caucus there. America is an amazing, generous and inspiring country where even if you have nothing but white skin, rage, fake victimhood, and criminal charges, you too can have a chance to rise up and try to become a Republican senator! That’s Mark McCloskey’s American dream. He’s betting that his illegal use of a firearm to menace peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters can capture the hearts of Republican voters and win him a Senate seat in Missouri.

www.thedailybeast.com
