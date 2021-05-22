newsbreak-logo
Compact Diver Smartwatches

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Garmin Descent MK2 dive computer is one of the latest smartwatches from the brand that will provide users with all the power they need to enjoy time spent under the waves as well as when going about their daily routine. The wearable features a 43mm case that makes it...

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartwatches#Diver#Garmin#Color#Dive Computer#Sleep Mode#Dive Mode#Battery#Brand#Prosumers#Multi Sport Training#Time
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
