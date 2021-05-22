Avalanche's Carl Soderberg: Joins lineup, earns assist

Jost scored two goals on seven shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kings. Jost tied the game at 1-1 with his tally at 9:46 of the second period. Less than two minutes later, he scored again, and the Avalanche never looked back. Jost finished a difficult regular season with seven tallies, 10 assists, 92 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 54 contests. Four of his goals have come in the last six games, so he should have some confidence heading into the playoffs.