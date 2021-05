“I wanted something that was bigger than me. The craziest yet easiest decision to make.”. “I am ready. I hope I don’t get sick or get COVID (-19).”. FORT CARSON, Colo. — Not many people choose the military as a career, and far fewer would professionally compete in sports while serving. But that is exactly what 1st Lt. Sam Chelanga and Sgt. Emmanuel Bor are doing. They are two of eight military service members currently training in the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) at Fort Carson for the 2021 Men’s Track and Field Olympic Trials. The Olympic trials is the quadrennial meet to select the country’s representatives at the Olympic Games. This year, the trials will be held June 18-27, 2021, in Eugene, Oregon.