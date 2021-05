Arcadia, CA – The Chosen Vron was last early but took the lead midway down the stretch to win the Lazaro Barrera Stakes (G3) by open lengths Saturday at Santa Anita Park. Winning jockey Umberto Rispoli “I could see they were going really fast, those two horses up front and by the quarter pole my horse was right on top of them, he really kicked well in the stretch. When I first came here, (J. Eric Kruljac) gave me so many winners, I’m happy to finally give him a stakes win.”