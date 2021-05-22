newsbreak-logo
MLB

Bauer K's 11, Dodgers beat Giants for fifth straight win

By JOE STIGLICH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A theatrical Trevor Bauer struck out 11 in his first career start against San Francisco, Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five by beating the Giants 2-1 Friday night.

With the Dodgers down to only four available relievers, Bauer (5-2) held the Giants to two hits over 6 1/3 innings and threw a season-high 126 pitches.

Bauer, who signed a $102 million, three-year deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, was up for the drama in his first experience of the rivalry.

After he struck out Alex Dickerson to strand runners at second and third in the fourth inning, Bauer appeared to mimic placing a sword in its sheath on his waist. As he left the game to a chorus of boos from the Oracle Park crowd in the seventh, he cupped his hand to his ear and raised his arms to provoke Giants fans.

“They’re going to hate me anyway. I might as well lean into it,” Bauer said. “I like when crowds get into it. I perform better in those moments. It just feeds me.”

Giants left-hander Alex Wood (5-1) held Los Angeles to two runs over six innings but suffered his first loss of the season. Asked about Bauer’s antics afterward, Wood could only smile.

“Do you expect anything else from Trevor?” he asked. “I’m sure Giants fans will love to hate Trevor. And he’ll love that they hate him.”

With Kenley Jansen unavailable, Blake Treinen handled the ninth for Los Angeles and got his second save.

Coming off an 8-1 homestand, Los Angeles pulled within one game of first-place San Francisco. The streaky Dodgers started the season 13-2, lost 15 of their next 20 games and have won nine of their last 10.

A day after scoring 19 runs at Cincinnati, the Giants went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position and had their five-game winning streak stopped.

The Dodgers got all the offense they needed in the third off Wood. Mookie Betts doubled with one out and Taylor followed by crushing a 2-0 slider over the wall in straightaway center for a 2-0 lead.

Opponents entered hitting just .131 with two extra-base hits against Wood’s slider.

The Giants closed to 2-1 in the sixth without registering a hit. Bauer walked two and, with two outs, Evan Longoria’s comebacker deflected off the pitcher’s glove. Bauer then threw past first base for an error that brought home an unearned run.

HE WAS ROBBED

Bauer also provided entertainment with the bat. With two runners on in the sixth, he hit one sharply to right field only to have Mike Yastrzemski charge the ball and throw to first for a 9-3 putout that ended the inning.

ROSTER MOVES

With their bullpen depleted after heavy use Thursday, the Dodgers selected the contract of right-hander Nate Jones from the minors. Jones was signed just last week after pitching for Atlanta earlier this season.

The Giants promoted right-hander Nick Tropeano from Triple-A Sacramento, and he’s a candidate to potentially start Saturday after Logan Webb joined the injured list with a strained shoulder.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Cody Bellinger went 1 for 4 with an RBI for Triple-A Oklahoma City in his first rehab game as he works back from a fractured left leg.

Giants: Backup catcher Curt Casali was OK after getting hit with a fastball on the elbow Thursday, manager Gabe Kapler said.

RHP Walker Buehler (2-0, 2.98) takes the mound for Los Angeles on Saturday and is unbeaten over his past 17 regular-season starts dating back to September 2019. The Giants hadn’t announced a starter.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Related
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers May Push Trevor Bauer Back To Start In Giants Series

Though, Trevor Bauer also could start the finale of the homestand on regular rest. However, the Dodgers do not have a probable starter listed for the matchup with the Diamondbacks, and manager Dave Roberts acknowledged there is consideration being given to pushing Bauer back. That's something we're thinking through," he said before the Dodgers' 9-1 rout of the Diamondbacks.
MLBharrisondaily.com

Bauer K's 10, Muncy has 3 hits as Dodgers blank Marlins 7-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Bauer threw seven shutout innings and struck out 10, Max Muncy had three hits and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Miami Marlins 7-0 Saturday night to extend their …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

The Dodgers announced the signing of Albert Pujols on Monday morning, days after coming to terms with the future Hall of Famer. A video conference call is scheduled with reporters at 1:30 p.m. PDT. Pujols will then be in uniform, wearing No. 55, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.
MLBWILX-TV

Pujols Signs With Dodgers

-LOS ANGELES (AP) - Albert Pujols has signed a major league deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 41-year-old slugger is moving 30 miles north to extend his remarkable career with the defending World Series champions after leaving the Los Angeles Angels. Pujols was unceremoniously cut by the Angels earlier this month in an abrupt end to his largely unsuccessful 10-year, $240 million tenure with the Orange County club. The Dodgers are a perennial powerhouse, but they began the day with a whopping 13 players on their injured list after losing World Series MVP shortstop Corey Seager over the weekend to a broken hand.
MLBAthletics Nation

Does the A’s negative run differential really matter this early?

The Oakland A’s have a 25-17 record through mid-May, putting them first place in the AL West division and tying them for the MLB lead in wins. They also have a negative run differential, having been outscored by their opponents to the tune of eight runs. It would seem like...
MLBsemoball.com

Pujols moves to Dodgers, disputes Angels' everyday claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Albert Pujols is grateful to be chasing another World Series ring with the Los Angeles Dodgers, yet he's also disputing the Los Angeles Angels' version of the circumstances that led to his big move up the I-5 freeway. The 41-year-old slugger formally joined the Dodgers on...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBBoston Globe

Yankees place DH Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day injured list with left quad strain

The New York Yankees placed designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer: Strikes out 11 in win

Bauer (5-2) earned the win over San Francisco on Friday, tossing 6.1 innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits and four walks while striking out 11. Bauer threw a whopping 126 pitches in the appearance -- the most by any pitcher in MLB this season -- but was dominant throughout the contest and punctuated his outing by striking out the final batter he faced. The right-hander tied his season high with four walks but also notched a season-high 11 strikeouts. Bauer lowered his ERA to 1.98 on the season and now ranks second in the league with 88 punchouts. His next start is projected to be on the road against the Astros on Wednesday.
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Annouce Albert Pujols Signing, David Price Returns from Injured List, Tsutsugo Joins Team

Monday saw a flurry of roster moves on the part of the Los Angeles Dodgers, most notably the arrival of Albert Pujols to the team. The Dodgers introduced Pujols at a press conference Monday afternoon. In some of his remarks, the future Hall of Famer said that he and the Dodgers had had frank discussions about is role on the team would be. He said he is willing to do anything it takes to bring the team another ring. Since the number 5 is already taken by Corey Seager, Pujols will wear number 55 in his time with the Dodgers, mentioned the Bible and “double grace!”
MLBBleacher Report

Albert Pujols Thanks Angels Fans, Says He's 'Excited' After Signing Dodgers Contract

As Albert Pujols begins the next chapter of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the veteran slugger discussed his move in a series of tweets Monday:. "First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity he has given me to play this game. While this is not how I thought my time in Anaheim would end, I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships that have been created over the past 10 years. Thank you to my teammates and Angels fans everywhere for your support. You will always hold a special place in my heart. While everyone in the big leagues wants to compete every day, I understand roles do change and that is something I’ve accepted for the past couple of years.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers Highlights: Chris Taylor’s Home Run, Trevor Bauer Taunts Giants Fans

But he left a 2-0 slider to Chris Taylor out over the plate and it was sent to straightaway center field for a two-run home run. Taylor acknowledged after the win there was some benefit of being familiar with Wood after facing him during Summer Camp last year, but that the left-hander got the better of the matchup at times as well. Although the Dodgers had multiple opportunities to add to their lead throughout the game, Wood held them to just the two runs despite allowing eight hits over six inn...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Trevor Bauer carries the load as Dodgers edge Giants

Trevor Bauer was made for this. In his first taste of the ancient blood feud that is the Dodgers-Giants rivalry, Bauer threw a career-high 126 pitches, allowed just one unearned run and two hits while protecting a narrow lead into the seventh inning then left to boos from Giants fans at Oracle Park – cupping one hand over his ear then throwing both arms in the air in classic wrestling heel fashion.