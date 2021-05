Bellator 259 wasn’t the first time Cris Cyborg and Leslie Smith fought. Bellator 259 will see a sequel to a fight no one really was really expecting. In the main event of Bellator 259, fans will see Cris Cyborg and Leslie Smith do battle for the Bellator’s women’s featherweight title. This isn’t the first time the two have fought, obviously, but if anyone is expecting Michael Chandler and Eddie Alvarez-levels of excitement, maybe hold that thought.