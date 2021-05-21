How a ‘Felicity’ writer became Hollywood’s real-life ‘Younger’
This post contains mild spoilers for Felicity and Younger. "On October 14, the hottest young liar in Hollywood arrived early for her last day of work — a day she knew would end in screaming tabloid headlines," reads the attention-grabbing opening line of Ned Zeman's Vanity Fair article detailing the rise-and-fall of a TV writer who lied about her age and subsequently lost a lucrative development deal. The story of 32-year-old Riley Weston posing as a teenager in the Felicity writers' room is one I have previously read about in passing, but it wasn't until a recent eBay purchase of Vanity Fair issues from the late '90s that the striking similarities to a current comedy series leaped off the page.