newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How a ‘Felicity’ writer became Hollywood’s real-life ‘Younger’

By Emma Fraser
whattowatch.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis post contains mild spoilers for Felicity and Younger. "On October 14, the hottest young liar in Hollywood arrived early for her last day of work — a day she knew would end in screaming tabloid headlines,” reads the attention-grabbing opening line of Ned Zeman’s Vanity Fair article detailing the rise-and-fall of a TV writer who lied about her age and subsequently lost a lucrative development deal. The story of 32-year-old Riley Weston posing as a teenager in the Felicity writers’ room is one I have previously read about in passing, but it wasn’t until a recent eBay purchase of Vanity Fair issues from the late ‘90s that the striking similarities to a current comedy series leaped off the page.

www.whattowatch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Star
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Nico Tortorella
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
J. J. Abrams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Vanity Fair#Mad Men#Comedy Star#Comedy Series#Empirical Publishing#The New Yorker#Millennial#Wb#William Morris Agency#Entertainment Weekly#Warner Bros#Younger#Writing Credits#Writers#Acting Gigs#Ew#32 Year Old Riley Weston#Tabloid Headlines#Tinseltown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
eBay
News Break
Disney
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesNew Haven Register

From Dashing Duke to Hollywood Heartthrob: Regé-Jean Page Reflects on Life Beyond 'Bridgerton'

On a cloudless spring day in Los Angeles, Regé-Jean Page is posing on a rooftop. It’s sweltering outside, and that’s not accounting for Page’s signature smolder. Most fans got to know the 31-year-old British-Zimbabwean star from a distance, as the actor perched on his couch for one Zoom interview after the next to pro- mote Netflix’s Regency romance drama “Bridgerton.” But Page is considerably more animated when he doesn’t have to fit into a virtual frame or into the buttoned-up persona of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Of course, Simon eventually lets it all hang out as the romance with his leading lady, Daphne Bridgerton, (Phoebe Dynevor) progresses over the course of the series.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

How does the cast of Halston compare to their real life inspirations?

American fashion designer Halston had a flair for the theatric. His life, complete with invites to all the hottest parties, a star-studded circle of friends, mega-fame and mega-tantrums, had as much drama as a television series, and now, his story is being adapted for the small screen. Halston, Neflix and Ryan Murphy's take on the designer's rise and fall, hits the streaming platform May 14. The five-episode limited series is directed by Dan Minahan (American Crime Story, Game of Thrones) and stars Ewan McGregor as Halston and Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli. Here, take a look at how McGregor and his fellow cast members compare to their real life counterparts.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Issa Rae Movies And TV: What’s head For The Insecure Star And Co-Creator

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. With the hit HBO comedy series Insecure coming to an end after five seasons, you would think the show’s star and co-creator, Issa Rae, would stop and relax for a bit before starting something new. Well, that’s not going to be happening anytime soon, with a slew of movies and TV shows starting to stack up on the plate of the internet-sensation-turned-established-star, especially with that massive deal she inked with HBO. The truth is, this is just the beginning for the Lovebirds star, as she will spend the better part of 2021 and beyond on the silver screen, our TV screens, and with the way today’s media climate looks, on our phone screens.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

CHARLIE BENANTE: How I Became ANTHRAX's Main Music Writer

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante spoke to "Drum For The Song", the podcast hosted by Dane Campbell, son of ex-MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell, about how he became the band's primary music writer. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "How it happened was I couldn't really convey what I was hearing in my head through drumming to someone else, so I had to teach myself how to play another instrument, which turned out to be guitar, because it came very natural to me; it was easy. And that's how I would do it. I would just put tons of riffs on tapes and then, just later on, listen back and compile 'em and just make a song out of them, and then bring it to the band. And that's how it happened. And basically, it was after our first album [1984's 'Fistful Of Metal'] when we lost our singer [Neil Turbin], and we went in to start writing, which would be the 'Spreading The Disease' record, our second album, and Scott [Ian, guitar] basically took over a lot of the lyrics; that was his department. So I stepped up and took over the main musical side of things. And that's how it was, and that's how it is."
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Locals headed to Hollywood as Writers and Illustrators of the Future contest winners

Marietta residents Sara Fox and Madolyn Locke will travel to Hollywood as winners in the Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contest. Anticipating that the pandemic will be over and large events able to occur once again with visitors from around the world, Fox and Locke will travel to Hollywood this fall for a weeklong workshop and be honored at a black-tie awards gala.
Real Estatelaconfidentialmag.com

J.J. Abrams Lists Pacific Palisades Estate for $22 Million

Film and TV legend J.J. Abrams has listed his Pacific Palisades home on the market, and the force is strong with this one. Represented by David Offer at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties, the gorgeous 7,395-square-foot home is listed for $21,995,000, a steep upgrade from the $14.47 million Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath bought the place for back in 2014. The couple transformed the house from a '90s style relic into a modern family home with plenty of space for formal and casual entertaining.
CelebritiesPosted by
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Andrew McCarthy’s New Memoir Reveals What Life Was Like as Part of Hollywood’s Brat Pack

Do you think it is fair to say that Andrew McCarthy is probably the most under-the-radar member of Hollywood's 1980's Brat Pack? I'm not saying it's right, or that I believe it, but maybe that's the public perception. I get the feeling that when people think of the Brat Pack, their mind immediately goes to someone like Rob Lowe, or maybe even Molly Ringwald - but y'all can't forget about my man Andy Mac. Let's not forget that McCarthy was a part of some iconic '80s films, most notably Pretty in Pink and St. Elmo's Fire (I was so jealous that he got to make out with Ally Sheedy), but you also can't forget about Mannequin, Less Than Zero, and Weekend at Bernie's.
Rock Musicovergrownpath.com

How Mahler became sound upholstery

Two members of the original Third Ear Band were classically trained, Paul Minns on oboe and recorder, and Richard Coff violin and viola. With founding force Glen Sweeney on hand drums and tabla, and Mel Davis on cello they cut the bands first two legendary all-acoustic albums Alchemy and Elements in 1969 and 1970. For their equally legendary 1972 soundtrack for Roman Polanski's Macbeth, Richard Coff was replaced by another violinist from a classical background Simon House, and Royal College of Music cello graduate Paul Buckmaster joined the band*. This classical connection was reflected in the venues where the Third Ear Band played, which included the Purcell Room, Queen Elizabeth Hall, Festival Hall - where they appeared with musique concrète exponent Bernard Parmegiani - and the Royal Albert Hall.
Hamilton, MOPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Funny Way Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda Got Involved With Star Wars

Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a name for himself as a pretty powerful triple threat, with huge titles on his résumé for not only acting but for writing and composing as well. The Hamilton actor, writer, and musical composer has the talent to back up his world renowned name, but it also seems the musical genius also has a bit of luck and impeccable timing to thank for his involvement in one huge franchise. Miranda has now described how he came to be involved in the Star Wars universe, and it’s honestly pretty funny.
Musichappymag.tv

PREMIERE: ‘Life In Hollywood’ by Corduroy Spaceship

Nestled within an inter-galactic retro pocket, Corduroy Spaceship releases his neo-noir music video for, Life In Hollywood. Indie-electro artist, Corduroy Spaceship, explodes in his rocket of synths and cinematic strings with his music video, Life In Hollywood. The Melbourne musician delivers the Life In Hollywood visuals just weeks after his...
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Prince Harry and Orlando Bloom are Hollywood pals: Here’s how it happened

Prince Harry’s wide-ranging interview with Dax Shepard on Thursday revealed the royal’s bond with neighbor Orlando Bloom. The Duke of Sussex, who currently lives in a sprawling, $14 million mansion in Montecito, Calif., with pregnant wife Meghan Markle and their 2-year-old son, Archie, said he and the “Lord of the Rings” star recently chatted about photographers lingering on their block.
MoviesPosted by
K-Fox 95.5

After All the Hype, ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ Is Still a Mess

There’s a precise moment, down to the second, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker loses me. At exactly 43 minutes into the film, Chewbacca appears on the screen, alive and well, after he’s been “died” in an explosion. A few scenes prior, Chewie gets captured by the First Order and brought to a transport ship. Rey attempts to stop the transport with the Force, but her foe and love interest Kylo Ren uses the Force to stop her. After a tug-of-war, Rey loses control of her powers and releases a wave of lightning bolts. The transport blows up. R.I.P. Chewbacca.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Charlize Theron

‘Mulan’ Director Niki Caro to Helm Big Wave Surfing Drama for Netflix. New Zealand filmmaker Niki Caro, director of Disney’s live-action Mulan, is set to direct a female-driven big wave surfing drama for Charlize Theron’s Denver & Delilah banner and. Box Office: ‘F9’ Speeds to Huge $162.4M Start Overseas. Universal’s...