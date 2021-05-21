How a ‘Felicity’ writer became Hollywood’s real-life ‘Younger’

ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante spoke to "Drum For The Song", the podcast hosted by Dane Campbell, son of ex-MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell, about how he became the band's primary music writer. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "How it happened was I couldn't really convey what I was hearing in my head through drumming to someone else, so I had to teach myself how to play another instrument, which turned out to be guitar, because it came very natural to me; it was easy. And that's how I would do it. I would just put tons of riffs on tapes and then, just later on, listen back and compile 'em and just make a song out of them, and then bring it to the band. And that's how it happened. And basically, it was after our first album [1984's 'Fistful Of Metal'] when we lost our singer [Neil Turbin], and we went in to start writing, which would be the 'Spreading The Disease' record, our second album, and Scott [Ian, guitar] basically took over a lot of the lyrics; that was his department. So I stepped up and took over the main musical side of things. And that's how it was, and that's how it is."