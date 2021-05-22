newsbreak-logo
Ancient human remains unearthed at proposed Kohler golf course site in Wisconsin

By Jim Malewitz
Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin Watch
 5 days ago
Archeologists have unearthed human remains of Native Americans who lived up to 2,500 years ago during excavations of the Sheboygan County site along Lake Michigan where Kohler Co. wants to build an 18-hole golf course. A University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee team in 2018 and 2019 inadvertently encountered fragments of human bone...

Wisconsin Watch

Wisconsin Watch

Madison, WI
ABOUT

The nonpartisan, nonprofit Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is increasing the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future investigative journalists.

 http://www.wisconsinwatch.org/
