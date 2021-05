Fast off the heels of the recent overclocking world records that saw the inclusion of HyperX Predator DDR RAM, the company is now introducing a new line of ultra-fast Predator RAM for usage. The Ultra-Fast Predator DDR4 memory kits will be available in three speeds: 5000MHz, 5133MHz and 5333Mhz. These will be available in 8GB modules in kits of two and include a black aluminum heat spreader along with black PCB to appease enthusiasts. The highest frequency speed also offers a latency of CL20 and are Intel XMP-ready and are compatible with most of AMD’s chipsets and all of Intel’s. These memory kits are also set at premium pricing as the 5000MHz retails for $870, the 5133MHz for $995 and the 5300MHz $1,245.