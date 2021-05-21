The mayor is seeking the best compromise

Haverhill Patrolman Guy Cooper recently took out nomination papers to seek the corner office in City Hall. Cooper took out papers during the first week they were available from City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas. As WHAV reported in February, Cooper had already established the “Cooper Committee” in a filing with the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance. While incumbent Mayor James J. Fiorentini is expected to run for an unprecedented 10th term, he has not yet taken out nomination papers. Tim Slavit, assistant harbormaster under his late father William J. “Red” Slavit has also discussed a run, but also has not yet picked up nomination forms.