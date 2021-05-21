The mayor is seeking the best compromise

Historically favorable market conditions provide a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address unsustainable pension liabilities. PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today joined Council President John Igliozzi (Ward 7), Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin, Deputy Majority Leader Rep. Scott A. Slater, and members of the City of Providence Finance Department to announce the City’s intent to submit special legislation authorizing the City of Providence to issue a 25-year, fixed-rate, low-interest $704 million Pension Obligation Bond (POB). The City would also choose to include a 10-year par call feature on at least a portion of the Bond, providing the City the option to refinance in the future after evaluating the cost.