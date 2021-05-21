7 Things We Want From Starfield
For the past two decades, Bethesda Game Studios has delivered games that have defined the trajectory of the role-playing genre. Between The Elder Scrolls franchise’s unique variation on medieval fantasy and the post-apocalyptic future of the United States depicted with Fallout, Bethesda’s RPGs have achieved widespread acclaim and universal appeal. Naturally, all Bethesda fans are eager to know more details about the studio’s upcoming project, Starfield.www.gaminginstincts.com