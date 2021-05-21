Chinquapin Oak Dedication – 21 May 2021

View more in
Congress & Courts|Posted byABC News
Senate Republicans unveil latest counteroffer to Biden on infrastructure spending
Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled their latest counteroffer to President Joe Biden on infrastructure spending, calling for spending $928 billion.
Protests|NBC News
'I couldn't stay quiet anymore': Mother of Capitol officer who died after Jan. 6 urges GOP senators to back commission
The mother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, met with Republican senators on Thursday to urge them to support a commission to investigate the attack. Gladys Sicknick, Sandra Garza, who was Sicknick's longtime partner, and two police officers who faced...
San Jose, CA|Posted byABC News
San Jose shooting victims: What we know about the 9 killed
Nine men were gunned down in San Jose, California, in the latest mass shooting in America.
Public Health|Posted byThe Hill
Intel community: Competing COVID-19 origin theories not 'more likely than the other'
The U.S. intelligence community said Thursday that it is unsure whether the coronavirus was more likely to have come from a lab or through human contact with infected animals. A statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) describes an intelligence community split over competing theories for the origin of virus.
Minorities|Posted byCBS News
Amy Cooper sues former employer for race and gender discrimination after calling 911 on Black man in Central Park
Amy Cooper, the White woman who went viral last year for calling 911 to claim that a Black birdwatcher in Central Park was threatening her, has filed a lawsuit against her former employer. She temporarily surrendered her dog and was fired from her job shortly after the incident. Amy Cooper,...
Energy Industry|Posted byCBS News
Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack prompts first cybersecurity mandates for nation's pipelines
The Biden administration will mandate cybersecurity regulations for the nation's leading pipeline companies, officials announced Wednesday, following a massive computer hack that prompted a pipeline transporting nearly half of the East Coast's fuel supply to shutter for 11 days. Previously, voluntary guidelines were given to industry leaders. The new security...
Northampton, MA|Posted byCBS News
Eric Carle, "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" author, has died at 91
Eric Carle, the beloved children's author and illustrator whose classic "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, has died at age 91. Carle's family said he died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton, Massachusetts, with family...
Tennis|NBC News
Naomi Osaka says she won't talk to the media at French Open citing mental health
One of the world’s biggest tennis stars, Japan’s Naomi Osaka, said Wednesday she will not speak with the media during this year’s French Open because of the toll news conferences take on players' emotional well-being. “I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes mental health and this rings...
POTUS|Posted byABC News
Ex-Speaker Ryan to GOP: Reject Trump, `2nd-rate imitations'
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan is weighing in on the fight for the Republican Party’s future and he's urging conservatives to reject Donald Trump and “second-rate imitations.”
Congress & Courts|CNN
McConnell doubles down to pressure Republicans, asking for 'a personal favor' to block January 6 commission
Washington (CNN) — In the last 24 hours, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has ramped up the pressure on his GOP Senate colleagues to oppose a bill creating a January 6 commission, according to two Republicans familiar with his effort. One of those Republicans told CNN that McConnell has even...