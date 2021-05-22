Limited Engagement – New Works from Renowned Painter Amy Donaldson

It has been a slow and painful process for the live music industry and the fans to patiently wait out the pandemic but little by little, shows are making it back to the venues for live concerts. This past weekend at Ruth Eckerd Performing Arts Hall in Clearwater, those “JukeBox Heroes”, Foreigner, played a two-night gig at 50% audience capacity. The audience had to be masked except when eating or drinking, but they didn’t care. They were so happy and excited to see a live show and so was Foreigner for that matter! Lead singer Kelly Hansen, who has worked lead vocals for the band since 2005, joked about spending a lot of time at home this past year. Everybody could relate to Kelly’s joke about learning to use his “sitting muscles”.