Limited Engagement – New Works from Renowned Painter Amy Donaldson
Renowned Artist Amy Donaldson accompanies her artwork for a limited engagement presentation May 22nd through June 12th, 2021 at the Michael Murphy Gallery. Michael Murphy Gallery. The Solo Exhibition features an opening reception with the Artist on Saturday, May 22nd from 6pm to 9pm. RSVPs requested @ Eventbrite . This is a rare opportunity to meet the Artist and view her new Collection of works from the Artist’s Studio. The gallery is celebrating the opportunity for artwork to be viewed in person again after a long period of Covid-19 concerns. All works are on Exhibition & Available for Acquisition.www.suncoastpost.com