newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democrats need to stay strong

Columbus Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy do most Capitol Hill Republicans oppose the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly coup against democracy staged on Jan. 6? Duh, take one guess. They know darn well that a thorough investigation will implicate them. They can’t handle the truth. That’s why 80 percent of the...

columbustelegram.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Ted Bundy
Person
John Thune
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Republican Attacks#Capitol Hill#House#Maga#Capitol Police#Democratic#The Trump Gop#Pro American#Mar A Lago#Senate Republican Leaders#Gop Members#President Biden#Democracy#Midterms#Terrorists#Truth#Moving Forward#Philadelphia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Old Lyme, CTThe Day

Stop silence, GOP, support Jan. 6 investigation

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are vowing to scuttle Democrats' efforts to create a commission to investigate the January 6, Donald Trump-inspired Capitol insurrection. McConnell and McCarthy, who spoke directly to President Trump during the insurrection, are blatant obstructionists! Their object is to keep Trump and the American people from the glaring, painful truth of January 6.
Congress & CourtsMyNorthwest.com

GOP set to block 1/6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are ready to deploy the filibuster to block a commission on the Jan. 6 insurrection, shattering hopes for a bipartisan probe of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol and reviving pressure on Democrats to do away with the procedural tactic that critics say has lost its purpose.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Brian Sicknick’s Mother Wants to Meet With GOP Senators to Push Them to Support 1/6 Commission

The mother of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick wants to meet with Republican senators to push them to support the 1/6 commission. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday the Senate intends to vote to establish the commission this week. 35 House Republicans voted for it last week, but only a small smattering of Senate Republicans have been vocally supportive.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Schumer rails against GOP ahead of Jan. 6 vote

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) lashed out at Republicans on Wednesday ahead of a vote on a bill to establish a commission to probe the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Schumer made his remarks as the Senate considers a bill to create such a panel, which could come as soon as Thursday. Absent significant shifting, Republicans are expected to block the bill from getting the 60 votes it needs to overcome a procedural hurdle.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema – two crucial swing votes in an evenly divided Senate – have urged Republican lawmakers to support a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, as GOP leadership resists a probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the riot.Neither senator supports significant filibuster reforms, even if it means losing critical measures on the Democratic agenda, including voting rights protections, investments to infrastructure and social safety nets, and a commission to investigate the attack on Congress on 6 January.Asked on Tuesday whether he would support revising filibuster rules as Republicans prepare...
Congress & CourtsDaily Gate City

Democrats shouldn't negotiate with terrorists

Why do most Capitol Hill Republicans oppose the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly coup against democracy staged on Jan. 6? Duh, take one guess. They know darn well that a thorough investigation will implicate them. They can’t handle the truth. That’s why 80 percent of the...
Congress & Courtsspectrumnews1.com

Manchin, Sinema urge Senate Republicans to support Jan. 6 commission

Two of the Senate’s leading moderate Democrats — Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — issued a rare joint statement urging their Republican colleagues to come together and negotiate on a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. “The events of January...
Congress & Courtsgmnewshub.com

Opinion: Why Republicans don’t dump Marjorie Taylor Greene

On Tuesday, and after significant backlash to Greene’s comments more or less forced the issue, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that his conference “condemns this language,” and that “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling.”. Rep....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP to make infrastructure counteroffer Thursday

Senate Republicans will give the White House a counteroffer to its latest $1.7 billion infrastructure proposal on Thursday. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), who has been leading the talks for Republicans, told reporters after a closed-door meeting with a group of GOP senators that they would send over the proposal on Thursday morning.
Congress & Courtspolitizoom.com

Did Joe Manchin Finally Get The Memo?

With all of the other news breaking today, especially the news about the Manhattan DA empaneling a special grand jury to hear evidence about the Trump organization, this kind of slid under the radar. And it shouldn’t. Because it may be signaling a sea change with tremendous consequences for the first Biden term.
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Republicans, White House at Impasse Over Infrastructure Bill

Senate Republicans have signaled disappointment in the White House's updated infrastructure bill since it was offered on Friday, and negotiations appear to be at a standstill despite the $550 billion cut in funding size. The two sides even "seem further apart" now than they were when negotiations began, according to...
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

Democratic Senators Who Support the Filibuster Beg Republicans Not to Filibuster

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. On Tuesday, the two most centrist members of the Senate Democratic caucus, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, issued a rare joint statement. Lamenting the “horrific” events of January 6th—when a right-wing mob incited by then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of the electoral college vote—Manchin and Sinema begged their Republican colleagues to join them in supporting a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened. The measure passed the House last week with substantial Republican support, but it faces uncertain prospects in the Senate because of the existence of the filibuster, the Senate rule that allows a 41-vote minority to block non-budgetary legislation from coming to a vote. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already announced his opposition.