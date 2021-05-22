newsbreak-logo
Bourbon Release Party

By Maria Desiderata Montana
Cover picture for the articleLiberty Call Distilling celebrates the re-grand opening of its Barrio Logan restaurant-distillery with a Bourbon Release Party on Saturday, June 5. Having halted operations shortly after opening last year to produce hand sanitizer, Liberty Call Distilling’s upcoming Bourbon Release Party will be the first event at the new location in the Mercado del Barrio. And now, one of San Diego’s first craft distilleries is optimistically preparing to finally introduce San Diegans to its craft spirits, cocktails and California tapas – all served in a 3,300 square foot space featuring a roll-up garage door wall and open-air patio with views of Coronado Bridge.

