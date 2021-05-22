newsbreak-logo
Cape Girardeau County, MO

Police report 5-23-21

Southeast Missourian
 5 days ago

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. * Driving under the influence was reported at Perry Avenue and Broadway. * Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Big Bend Road. * Assault was reported in the 2300 block of Broadway. Thefts. * Larceny was reported in the 1100...

www.semissourian.com
Cape Girardeau County, MO
Illinois State
Cape Girardeau County, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Crime & Safety
Missouri StateSoutheast Missourian

Benton man arrested on felony allegation

A Benton, Missouri, man was arrested Monday for an alleged felony. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states Richard Upchurch, 56, was arrested at about 10 p.m. Monday for felony operating a motor vehicle on a revoked license and operating a motor vehicle with no insurance. He was taken to...
Cape Girardeau County, MOSoutheast Missourian

Cape County officials reaffirm support for peace officers

The presiding Cape Girardeau county commissioner, Clint Tracy, read a proclamation recognizing May 9-15 as Law Enforcement Week and added a few personal thoughts during the commission's meeting Thursday. "This past year has been a tough one for law enforcement," opined Tracy, who was first elected to the commission in...
Missouri Statekzimksim.com

Man arrested for alleged motor vehicle violations

A Tennessee man was taken into custody Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County for several alleged driving violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated 37-year-old Johnathan Harrington, of Millington, Tennessee, was cited for first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated (alcohol and drugs), driving with no valid license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and careless and imprudent driving. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital and later released.
Missouri StateSoutheast Missourian

Perryville man arrested by Highway Patrol

A Perryville, Missouri, man was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant Monday. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jerry Lucas, 46, was arrested on two warrants for driving on a suspended license. As of Monday, he was being held in Cape Girardeau County Jail.
Cape Girardeau County, MOkzimksim.com

Cape man wanted for child molestation in custody

The Southeast Missourian reports that a man wanted for two counts of child molestation is in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail. 33-year-old Richard Ozment, of Cape Girardeau, was booked into the jail Tuesday after being arrested in St. Louis, and being held at the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker issued a warrant for Ozment’s arrest on Feb. 9. Ozment allegedly made inappropriate contact with a girl younger than 12, and is being charged with two counts of second-degree child molestation. Ozment is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash-only bond. His initial arraignment is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. tomorrow in front of Judge Gary Kamp.