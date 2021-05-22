newsbreak-logo
Out of the past: May 23

Southeast Missourian
 5 days ago

An end to state-funded desegregation in the Kansas City public schools system would be three years and $314 million away under a plan unveiled yesterday by state and school district officials; State Rep. Mary Kasten, R-Cape Girardeau, was cautiously optimistic about the announcement; although the General Assembly set aside $110.3 million this year for the Kansas City desegregation program so the school district could be weaned from state funding, Kasten said three years of payments totaling $314 million isn't what she had in mind.

