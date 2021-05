Cape Area Hockey held the 3rd annual Pucks 4 Paws event with the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The annual adoption event and roller hockey tournament was held at the Arena Building in Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, and included a large raffle, with all proceeds benefitting the Humane Society. Multiple dogs were also onsite and available for adoption from the Humane Society.