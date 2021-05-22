newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Christians and the environment

By Shawn Wasson
Southeast Missourian
 5 days ago

Do you remember seeing images of clear city skylines and clean lakes and rivers in large metropolitan areas during the shutdown? I do. What struck me was how quickly the environment was able to recover from what seemed to be permanent damage. That is not to say that we should not be concerned about environmental issues. Has anyone told you that Christians do not care about the earth? The reality is that the Bible teaches us to be good stewards over God's creation.

www.semissourian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Earth#Oceans#Pesticides#Fish#Hazardous Wastes#Environmental Policies#Wilderness Areas#Environmental Issues#The Bible#Christians#Amish#The St Louis Zoo#66 22#Romans#Radical Policies#Scripture#Cultures#Rural Areas#Nature#Urban Areas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Environment
Related
Charitiesputnamschools.com

Christian Community Cupboard

Christian Community Cupboard currently has a large amount of food available. If you have a need for food, please note the hours and required guidelines below. Additional information can be found on their Facebook page. Hours of Operation:. Every Tues. and Friday 10-Noon. Every 3rd Saturday 10-Noon. Guidelines: A resident...
ReligionHays Daily News

Father Earl Meyer: One Christian is No Christian

Amid the wars and pestilence of the fourth century Saint Augustine saw the danger of Christians losing the sense of community which is essential to an authentic faith. So he reminded them, “One Christian is no Christian.” His words are applicable in every age, but have a special significance now as the COVID pandemic is abating.
Newburyport, MADaily News Of Newburyport

COMMENTARY: Emphasizing the importance of our environment

Editor’s note: This is one in a continuing series of guest opinions about fostering environmental stewardship. The current columns focus on the perspectives of Youth Corps members and other youth about the future and the importance of stewardship. The series is coordinated by ACES, the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards.
Religionpcwoodbury.com

September Theme: Christian Education

YOUR HELP IS NEEDED! Our church is celebrating 300 years of being a Christian community in Woodbury. In September the focus will be on Christian Education- what do you think Sundays were like in 1721? Was there Worship? Was there Sunday School? We need your help to make September a month to remember! There are three ways all ages can help highlight Christian Education.
ReligionRichmond Register

Rice to speak at Flatwoods Christian

Flatwoods Christian Church at Waco will have another guest speaker this coming Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Eric Rice will address the church. Eric is grandson of Donna and the late Harold Rice. He is the son of Gary and Geri Rice of Lexington. Eric is Children's Minister at Journey Church in Versailles. He and his wife Molly have two children, Henry and Lucy.
ReligionEerdWord

Galatians: Commentaries for Christian Formation

In this post, we open the pages of N. T. Wright’s just-released commentary on Galatians. You can read the preface and the introduction below. The first major biblical commentary from the pen of N. T. Wright. While full of theological import, Paul’s letter to the Galatians also captures and memorializes...
Religiondougwils.com

Free Speech in a Christian Theocracy

Your browser does not support the audio element. One of the reasons why the question of free speech in a hypothetical Christian republic is such an interesting topic is because it brings together all kinds of issues, and presents them to us in a sizzling pan, a sort of corned beef hash with eggs and onions and exotic sauces all mixed up together, and piping hot. Some of the taste sensations you might not have anticipated as going well together before you first tried it, but they do go together.
Educationthefallonpost.org

Logos Christian Academy Update

As we get closer to summer being upon us, I thought it would be beneficial to continue the series that we began last Friday in this section. Please take a few minutes and read and ponder Part II of “Raise Respectful Kids in a Disrespectful World” by Whitney Hopler (crosswalk.com)
ReligionCommonweal

Religion Booknotes

Without question, the Sulpician priest Raymond E. Brown (1928–1998) was the most celebrated, and in some quarters, the most excoriated Catholic biblical scholar of the late twentieth century. The publication of his massive two-volume commentary on the Gospel of John (1966, 1970) and his co-editorship of the Jerome Biblical Commentary (1968) signaled to his admirers that he and his colleagues represented the breakthrough that had been promised by Pius XII’s 1943 encyclical, Divino afflante spiritu, and that Catholic scholars were capable of doing historical-critical analysis of the Bible just as well as their Protestant academic peers had been doing for a century and a half.
EnvironmentThe Beacon

Is Having Children in 2021 ‘Environmental Vandalism’?

A recent British Vogue article shocked many with the title, “Is Having A Baby In 2021 Pure Environmental Vandalism?” In this piece, writer Nell Frizzell ponders whether having children is irresponsible due to the effects additional people have on the climate. “For the scientifically-engaged person, there are few questions more...
ReligionAnniston Star

How should the faith community address prejudice?

The Apostle Peter walked with the Son of God, the express image of the Father Himself. He saw Him do mighty miracles; he was filled with the power of the Holy Ghost at Pentecost; he even healed a lame man in the name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth — but he was prejudiced against those who were non-Jewish.
Religionearlycountynews.com

Why Is Religion Taboo in American Schools?

Our young people are growing up in a world in which GOD is the new four-letter word. Look around and you will find that while it is permissible for children in many public school systems and homes to read novels with graphic language and watch sexually explicit commercials on TV, talking about God or religion is taboo.
Religionbreakingnewsandreligion.online

Does Christianity Endorse Slavery?

The bible–old and new testament–brings up the subject of slavery several times: and never clearly condemns it. Does this mean if you are a Christian, you must support slavery?
Tellico Village, TNCitizen Tribune

Community Church offers prayer chain

The Community Church at Tellico Village keeps members connected and protected in prayer confidentially through the prayer chain ministry. Led by Jan Elliott, the ministry is a “behind-the-scenes” effort, the Rev. Jennifer Brown, associate pastor, said. There are about 50 volunteers in the prayer chain who receive and pray over...
Religionthestokesnews.com

Letter to the Editor: Congratulations

Congratulations to all the graduates! Please never forget the ultimate purpose of an education is truth. That flows from God the Creator, since nothing evolves from nothing! He holds the Universe and earth in order, has established what is right, wrong, good, bad, and evil and, the truths about Jesus, life, and eternal life, all for your benefit!
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Government needs Christian foundation

To the editor: I am glad to see that the Leelanau County Board of Commissioners were finally able to pull together enough and allow prayer before a meeting, Amen Amen. Let us start locally with prayer and maybe it can grow into other areas of life and government. You only need to look at the condition of the United States […]
Rogersville, TNRogersville Review

Christians from many churches gather for Pentecost celebration

Sunday was a significant time around the world, as churches celebrated the day of Pentecost, which represented what Christians call the “birth of the church.” Local Christians came together at the Rogersville City Park from a variety of local churches in what they term was a time of “celebration, prayer, praise and preaching.” Braving the first day of blistering 90-degree weather, a good representative number of members attended, bringing their lawn chairs, tents, and drinks for a 3-hour service together.
ReligionHammond Daily Star

Christianity’s Central Mystery

A mystery is a reality, a truth that the more we explore it the more we realize that there’s so much more to discover. This is why mysteries generate excitement because we’re always trying to solve them. From a Christian perspective, a mystery is defined as “a religious belief based...
Provo, UTDaily Herald

Provo MTC to reopen in June with small, vaccinated groups

Missionaries will soon be headed back to the Provo Missionary Training Center in small, vaccinated groups at a time. As COVID-19 conditions continue to improve in some locations, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is looking ahead to resume on-site training for new missionaries in a phased and cautious approach, according to a church statement released Monday.
Colorado Springs, COColorado Springs Independent

Opinion: The Bible and Jan. 6

Since Jan. 6, the term “Christian nationalism” has been heard more often. My understanding is that the term reflects a belief that America is defined by Christianity and therefore Christianity deserves privileged consideration. When the Capitol was stormed that day, Bibles and crosses were intermingled with swastikas and Camp Auschwitz hoodies. As a religious leader, I find the combination deeply troubling. I’m sure many of my Christian colleagues feel the same — as do religious leaders of other faiths. When religion and violence align, trouble is brewing.