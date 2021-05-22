Christians and the environment
Do you remember seeing images of clear city skylines and clean lakes and rivers in large metropolitan areas during the shutdown? I do. What struck me was how quickly the environment was able to recover from what seemed to be permanent damage. That is not to say that we should not be concerned about environmental issues. Has anyone told you that Christians do not care about the earth? The reality is that the Bible teaches us to be good stewards over God's creation.www.semissourian.com