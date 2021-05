I graduated from the Nursing program at SEMO in 1976. I have 30 years' experience as a RN. I have authored a book about our 3 close family members who have all died from Glioblastoma, a "rare" form of aggressive brain cancer. My mother-in-law was the first to die from GBM in 1986. In 1995, my mother died from GBM and the 2 women weren't biologically related. We were told by the physicians that this isn't inherited, so we decided this was a fluke. But in 2017 my late husband, David V. Jackson was diagnosed with Glioblastoma and died almost 5 months later.