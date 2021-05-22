newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Put character first

By Rob Hurtgen
Southeast Missourian
 5 days ago

My calendar has been flooded with graduation parties marking the closing of one chapter in someone's story and another beginning. These are exciting times to celebrate accomplishments and chase your dreams. It matters just as much how you chase your dreams as the vision itself. There are two letters in...

www.semissourian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Things#Extraordinary People#The Third Man#Strong Character#Character Traits#Extraordinary Things#Accomplishments#Self Control#Characteristics#People Matter#Wholeness#Exciting Times#Dignity#Integrity#Self Leadership#Dishonest Gain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Designers & Collectionsbusinessofhome.com

Why Victoria Sass puts the story first

In an era of multi-hyphenates, designer Victoria Sass prides herself on doing one thing exceedingly well. Though many designers enter the industry as a second career, Sass’s fate was set much earlier on, as she grew up repainting her room and fixing up old furniture, with dreams of someday attending design school. Fast-forward to today: After spending years in the industry and now leading her own firm, Sass has honed that initial resolve into a design-centric sixth sense.
Religiontheodysseyonline.com

Why We Need To Hope?

To have hope is to want a result which makes your life better in a different way. It can help make a tough present situation more bearable but also can finally improve our lives because envisioning a better future motivates you to take action to make it happen. Everyone hopes for something. It's an inherent part of being a human being. Hope helps us define what we desire in our futures contract and can be a part of this self-narrative about our lives all of us have running inside our minds.
ReligionRELEVANT Magazine

Why Learning to Breathe May Be the Best Way to Pray

I am a therapist, and my job often entails sitting across from hurt-hardened humans on their last leg of hope. Sometimes their exasperation momentarily silences the hope in my soul; their seething hostility clouds my sense of wisdom for what could possibly shatter the block of ice keeping them arctic and separated.
ReligionThe Christian Science Monitor

Love beats fatigue

Sometimes it can feel as if we’re in “Go, Go, Go” mode until we burn the candle at too many ends and don’t have any energy left. When this happens, it can seem there’s just not enough time in the day to get done what we need to do, or enough hours at night to get the sleep we need to refresh ourselves.
Books & LiteratureThe Write Practice

Sympathetic Character: 10 Writing Techniques That Make Readers Care

Recall a time you made an effort to get someone to like you. Did you try to get them to relate to you, or want to spend more time with you? It’s kind of the same way with the main character in your book. Readers finish books when they care about what happens to the protagonist. To accomplish this, you need to craft a sympathetic character.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

How to Be a Better Friend to Yourself

It's important to have a good relationship with ourselves — to be able to trust ourselves, meet our needs, and enjoy our own company. Most of us know how to be a good friend to others, but being a friend to ourselves feels harder. Some ways to treat oneself like...
Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

41 Reasons People Make Friends

Motivations for making friends include social support, mating, socializing, career advancement, and attraction to desirable traits. In general, reasons that motivate friendship may be divided into those for true friendship and those for opportunistic friendship. Some cultures, like the American culture, may value opportunistic friendship more than true friendship. I...
ReligionBaptist Standard

Explore the Bible: Hope Defined

The Explore the Bible lesson for June 13 focuses on Job 14:1-14. An iconic scene from Star Wars always comes into my mind as I hear the word “hope.” Princess Leia sends a message to an aged Jedi in hiding via the beloved droids R2-D2 and C-3PO: “Help me Obi-WanKenobi. You’re my only hope.” These were the first few introductory scenes to a storyline that is still spawning streamed shows, movies and so much merchandise that Disney bought the franchise. Finding hope when facing the insurmountable Galactic Empire or another dark evil continues to be a theme in Star Wars. Hope often is elusive but always arrives just in time to save the Rebellion, the Resistance, or whomever is standing against evil.
Religionhiawathaworldonline.com

Abhor what is evil

When you think of the word “evil” there are certainly a good number of images that may come to mind. You might think of murder, sexual immorality, or even the devil himself. While all these images are certainly valid, evil is not limited to the most hideous acts of human behavior.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

6 Books for Submitting to the Mortifying Ordeal of Being Known

If you’ve been on social media lately, you’ve likely come across some variation of the phrase “mortifying ordeal of being known.” Sometimes used in earnest, sometimes in jest, the phrase comes from the essay “I Know What You Think of Me” by Tim Kreider. He opens it with an anecdote about an email a coworker accidentally CCed him on an email about Kreider. A reply-all tragedy we all live in fear of that had a few less-than-nice things to say about him.
Family RelationshipsThe Post and Courier

ParentsCare: Pick a parenting style that works

As caring parents gain in the fourth key to becoming a more effective parent, knowledge, it becomes more evident that how we parent is critical. That’s why picking a parenting style, one that can be agreed to by all caregivers, is critical. Often, the responsible adults come from a variety of backgrounds with different choices in how best to raise a child. Split decisions can create disharmony and lead to confusion, not only for the children, but for the parents, too. Before a couple decides to take on the awesome responsibility of having and raising another human being, it’s important to do research and discuss a style with the techniques to help the children be well cared for, show ways to build and maintain a healthy relationship and help the home function more efficiently.
ReligionThrive Global

Seeing the Format of Life Reveals ‘what is True’

Whatever is in the field of senses at this moment-apart from this- everything is in your field of memory and imagination, thinking. There is no way, you can come out of this format, whatever you may do, wherever you may go. You have seen the Total Field. Even the idea...
RelationshipsThought Catalog

The Stages Of Infatuation

First-ever romantic gestures strung up on display for the world to see, strangers become witnesses to pleasant uncertainty. Not wanting to confuse kindness for interest, the mind wanders. Flowers die in winter; how could she ever know this could possibly bloom? My mind gone, yet my body present. Seemingly mundane movements leave me breathless. I touched him with an icy hand, trying to ignite the same fire and curiosity that he had set alight inside me, forever coursing through my veins, burning through my very seams. Intoxicating eye contact can’t help but look away. Stolen kisses in the dead of the night. Our hot, steamy breath competing against the cold that is July. Lost in each other, forever entwined. Perfectly crafted puzzles of our own creation. Left forever falling to the thought of you. Time is too precious, and how I adore every minute with you. When your eyes melt into concern and ask those few simple words, “You okay baby?” I realize nothing could be purer. Although not so everlasting as I intended. The perfectness was bittersweet. Nothing but a mirage, disguised with thick perfumes and smiles that could hide desperation. Indecencies now paint these paper-thin walls. You could do anything that you pleased, as long as it kept you, and you did. You created your own work of art on my very seams. You were only tainting me, so I showed no mind. Free to expel every desire you craved. Your fingers painted away at my skin. Teething away at me. If only your presence had lingered like the ink splotches and braille you marked me with. It’s not a bruise, just an ink spill. You vandalized my outer surface. I let you nevertheless. I would have done everything to make you happy, I did too. At the risk of me. At the risk of losing myself, and I did too. I broke myself trying to make you want me again and again. You could feel it in the air, the quiet weeping, the sad sob stories left behind closed doors and within tear-soaked pillows. The kind of pain that makes you want to scream. The worst part was that you saw my pain. I’m sure you felt it too, and I’ll never forgive you for that. I let you be my everything, and for that, I blame myself.
Healthpsychologytoday.com

Mindful Living Increases Happiness and Resilience

The purpose of life is not to "muddle through" to the next stage but truly notice one's experiences for greater fulfillment and purpose. Steps for mindful living include slowing down the pace of one's daily activities and being intentional about them. Mindfulness can help people be more resilient because they...
Healthpsychologytoday.com

5 Alternatives to Happiness

Happiness may be an unattainable short-term goal when the external world is too chaotic. Pleasure, freedom, relief, satisfaction, and coziness can provide temporary solace. Mindfully observing and amplifying positive mini-emotions can make suffering more bearable. “I just want to be happy.”. Therapists, parents, and partners know this familiar refrain. Happiness...
Weight LossThrive Global

The Importance in Unconditional Love in Habit Change

How often do we say that we would love ourselves if only…?. Sure, its easy to conjure up unconditional love for others, our bestie, our children, and our cute little pup. But having unconditional love for ourselves, well, that’s another story. Sure we love ourselves, but how often do we say we would love ourselves more if only we got that promotion or found the man of our dreams or more commonly, if we lost 20 pounds?
Mental HealthThrive Global

Negativity Detox

Are you caught in a negativity loop? Are negative thoughts constantly assaulting you? Is the constant stress and strain making your mind shattered and weak?. As Mark Manson, an American author and a blogger says, “In the same way the excess of junk food damaged our bodies in the 20th century, the excess of stress and negative thinking, has damaged our emotions and minds in the 21st century”. And it’s getting worse day by day.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Why Fad Psychology Thrives in "Bullible" Worlds

Fad psychology offers many quick-fixes that turn out to be not so helpful. Bullshit is a scientifically studied communicative substance resulting from communicating with no regard for truth, knowledge, or evidence. A person is "bullible" to the extent that he/she fails to detect that something is bullshit even when bullshit...
HealthThrive Global

4 Easy Ways of Remaining Happy (Self – Reflective Approaches)

Laughter is the best medicine. However, not everyone lives to enjoy the power behind this well-known maxim. Many reasons make people live a part or whole of their lives lonely. Bad memories, personal failures, frustrations, and sorrowful situations are just a few of them. In this world, we really cannot have it all.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Feelings Are Not the Problem

Avoiding, minimizing, or talking kids out of their feelings doesn't make them magically disappear. When you rush to reassurance in the face of difficult emotions, it is a missed opportunity to help your child work through them. Feelings that don't get surfaced in healthy ways often end up being acted...