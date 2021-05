It's not uncommon for deputy applicants to the Platte County Sheriff's Office to have experience working in a correctional facility. "I think it's a very excellent experience to understand how the Sheriff's Office works and the working of the judicial system," Platte County District Court Clerk Marlene Vetick said. "...It gives the individual a better perspective on what the obligations are of the position. It's a great opportunity to interact with other agencies and see how that candidate works with other agencies, as well."