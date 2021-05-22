newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MO

Donald Dickerson

Southeast Missourian
 5 days ago

On Thursday, May 20, 2021, after an extended illness, Donald L. Dickerson passed away peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born Dec. 4, 1931, in Jackson, the only child of William Pearl and Lillie Lucille Dickerson. He graduated from Jackson High School in...

www.semissourian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
State
Alaska State
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
Jackson, MO
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiddler#University President#Christian#State President#Graduate College#Jackson High School#The U S Army#The Board Of Regents#Megan Amelia#Piper Roxana#Crown Hospice#Sons Funeral Home#Daughter#Grandchildren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Jackson, MOSoutheast Missourian

Jackson chamber reaches century mark

The older I get, the less enthusiastic I become about my birthdays. However, should I live long enough to see my 80th, 90th or perhaps even the 100th anniversary of my birth, then yes, those birthdays will be notable and worth celebrating. There's apparently a 100th birthday coming up this...
Missouri Statekttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol promotes three to lieutenant

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotions. Sergeant Scott A. Ballard, Troop F, will be promoted to the rank of lieutenant and transfer to Field Operations Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO, effective June 1, 2021. Ballard was appointed to the Patrol...
Jackson, MOKansas City Star

Poet Carl Phillips wins $75,000 Jackson Prize

Poet Carl Phillips has received a $75,000 honor for a body of work which displays “exceptional talent.”. On Monday, Poets & Writers announced that the 61-year-old Phillips has won the Jackson Prize, which in previous years has gone to Elizabeth Alexander, Claudia Rankine and current U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo, among others. Phillips' 15 books of poetry include “Wild Is the Wind,” “Pale Colors In a Tall Field” and “In the Blood.”
Chaffee, MOSoutheast Missourian

A few words of wisdom for the class of 2021

Graduation season has begun in Southeast Missouri with many students — high school and college — set to walk across the platform this weekend. Chaffee High School held its ceremony Thursday evening. Notre Dame, Saxony Lutheran and Scott City are all scheduled for Sunday. Jackson will hold its commencement May 21, with Cape Central set for May 23.
Cape Girardeau, MOSoutheast Missourian

Out of the past: May 13

If successful in November, Secretary of State Rebecca McDowell "Bekki" Cook will become the first Cape Girardeau County native elected to Missouri statewide office in 100 years; the last was James Monroe Seibert, elected state auditor in 1896; Cook started down the election highway yesterday at the Common Pleas Courthouse, where she formally announced her candidacy for secretary of state; about 100 people turned out in the Mother's Day cold and drizzle to hear Cook speak.
Missouri StateSoutheast Missourian

Missouri bicentennial: Academic Hall a symbol of university, region

This is the 17th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America's 24th state in 1821. On Friday...
Cape Girardeau, MOSoutheast Missourian

Newly published book by former Cape Girardeau resident

I graduated from the Nursing program at SEMO in 1976. I have 30 years' experience as a RN. I have authored a book about our 3 close family members who have all died from Glioblastoma, a "rare" form of aggressive brain cancer. My mother-in-law was the first to die from GBM in 1986. In 1995, my mother died from GBM and the 2 women weren't biologically related. We were told by the physicians that this isn't inherited, so we decided this was a fluke. But in 2017 my late husband, David V. Jackson was diagnosed with Glioblastoma and died almost 5 months later.
Missouri StateSoutheast Missourian

Hendrickson transforms Southeast Missouri health care

Dr. Karen Hendrickson knew one thing for certain when she graduated from Jackson High School in 1960: She did not want to feed another chicken. Karen grew up on a small farm west of Jackson, and always dreamed of leaving Southeast Missouri to become a nurse. "In 1960, women had...
Jackson, MOSoutheast Missourian

Jackson woman navigates COVID losses this holiday

The loss of a mom is always painful, especially on the first Mother's Day following her passing. Jackson's Cori Wray is carrying an even heavier weight this holiday weekend. Wray lost both her mother and her paternal grandmother in less than a week's time in December, as both women succumbed to COVID-19.
Cape Girardeau, MOSoutheast Missourian

FYI 5-9-21

A heart-saver CPR certification class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class. Cost of the class is $50 and includes a booklet. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk of HealthPoint Cape or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.
Cape Girardeau County, MOSoutheast Missourian

Connecting the Dots of the County’s History

When facing an archive of an estimated one million pages of documents, how would someone keep everything organized?. Indexes at the Cape Girardeau County Archives provide an accessible, easier way for researchers to answer questions about the county’s history. Director Marybeth Niederkorn and archival assistant Lyle Johnston create indexes of certain aspects of the county’s history.
Cape Girardeau, MOSoutheast Missourian

The 'Rigdon's Special' races again in 'fun' event for all

The world-renowned All-American Soap Box Derby is a dozen years shy of its centennial celebration, having had its origins in 1933 Dayton, Ohio. The Rigdon family of Cape Girardeau has its ties to the event nearly that long and its legacy continued Saturday as local residents David and John Rigdon served as “team owners” for 8-year-old Tate Diebold of Jackson, who drove the “Rigdon’s Special” in the annual event, which was sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club.
Jackson, MOSoutheast Missourian

Coalter Insurance opens Jackson branch

Coalter Insurance Group has established a new office at 120 S. Missouri St. in Jackson. The company, which also has offices in Cape Girardeau and Perryville, Missouri, specializes in commercial and personal insurance products, including auto, home, life, Medicare supplements and specialty lines for watercraft, recreation vehicles and similar items.
Jackson, MOSoutheast Missourian

Jackson in Bloom 2021

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization’s annual spring event, Jackson in Bloom, was held Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Uptown Jackson. The Jackson High School held a plant sale, as well as numerous other vendors, food and merchant specials. Each year, Jackson in Bloom encourages all local businesses and residents to plant colorful flowers and trees throughout Jackson.
Cape Girardeau, MOSoutheast Missourian

Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for May 3

* No action will be taken during the study session. * Recognition of Lori Meyer for retirement from the City of Cape Girardeau. * Recognition of Vicki Moldenhauer for retirement from the City of Cape Girardeau. * Local Government Week 2021 Proclamation. * National Travel and Tourism Week Proclamation. *...