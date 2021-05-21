newsbreak-logo
Coffee County, TN

STATE BOUND! Lady Raiders drop Soddy Daisy 2-1 in sectional thriller

thunder1320.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear no. 6 on the back of their softball jersey. With two outs, no runners on and the game tied at 1-1 in the top of the seventh inning of Friday night’s state sectional game in Soddy-Daisy, Olivia Evans ripped the ball down the leftfield line. The speedy junior motored all the way around the bases, beat the throw from the relay and her inside the park home run gave Coffee County Central’s Lady Raiders a 2-1 win over Soddy Daisy and punched their ticket to the TSSAA Spring Fling in Murfreesboro next week.

www.thunder1320.com
