newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour rips officiating: 'It's not right'

By Greg Wyshynski
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said his team is battling two opponents: The Nashville Predators, who defeated them in double-overtime in Game 3 of their series on Friday night, and the referees he believes are assisting them. "We played our butts off. We played great, we played hard, we're playing...

www.espn.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Duchene
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rips#The Nashville Predators#Rotation#Phenomenal#Referees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLspotonflorida.com

Hurricanes, Preds set to open first-round playoff series

The Carolina Hurricanes have gone from being mired in a nearly decade-long playoff drought to a division champion armed with postseason experience and success. Their first-round playoff series against the Nashville Predators offers the chance to maintain that upward trajectory - or suffer... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. IN...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Hurricanes vs. Predators Preview: Comparing the forwards

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. Leading up to the start of the Carolina Hurricanes’ first round series against the Nashville Predators, I’ll be taking a look at how the teams match up against one another on paper. In the first of these articles, I’ll compare the forward groups. One...
NHLnashvillest.com

Playoff Guide: Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Nashville Predators (4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (1) You can be forgiven if your attention to hockey waned in early March. The Predators at the time were more than 10 points out of the playoff race, plagued by injuries and simply not playing with the kind of intensity that the team had become known for. The trade deadline was looming, and nearly every analyst was talking about how many draft picks and prospects Mattias Ekholm would be worth as he sat high atop everyone’s coveted trade bait list. “Maybe next year” and “rebuild” were more top of mind than any kind of playoff run. And yet, here we are with the Preds clinching their spot in the post season on the second-to-last game of the season, edging out Dallas to face the number 1 seed in Central Division. They got there by other-worldly goaltending from Jusse Saros, the HERD line and a bit of swagger that had been missing in the shortened 56-game schedule. We have no idea if their success can continue, but it has been a remarkable turnaround from two short months ago.
NHLwilliamsonhomepage.com

Hurricanes appeal for more fans works as team tries to nullify Preds crowd

The No. 1-seeded Carolina Hurricanes technically have home-ice advantage in their Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Nashville Predators. But with Bridgestone Arena set to increase fan attendance to 12,135 for home playoff games, the Hurricanes lobbied to be allowed more fans for their home playoff game to level the playing field.
NHLNashville Post

Playoff Roundtable: Can the Predators upset the top-seeded Hurricanes?

Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher speaks with Penalty Box Radio's Justin Bradford and AP Radio's Jeremy K. Gower to preview the Nashville Predators' upcoming Stanley Cup Playoffs series against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes petitioning the governor to add more fans to nullify Nashville's 'big advantage'. Will Juuse Saros...
NHLJanesville Gazette

Predators visit the Hurricanes following shutout victory

Nashville Predators (31-23-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36-12-8, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -186, Predators +158; over/under is 5. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes host Nashville after the Predators shut out Carolina 5-0. Pekka Rinne earned the victory in the net for...
NHLRock Hill Herald

In a season of coin flips, the important ones came up the Hurricanes’ way

It’s easy to get lost in the adversity the Carolina Hurricanes had to overcome, starting at the very beginning with a COVID outbreak and followed by a litany of injuries to key players even in this shortened season, to overlook just how many things went right. There was nothing assured...
NHLNHL

Poile Looks Back on Unique Season, Sets Sights Playoff Run for Preds

Nashville's General Manager Previews First-Round Matchup with Carolina, Talks Saros, Lineup Decisions as Game 1 Nears. Predators General Manager David Poile recaps a unique 2020-21 regular season and looks ahead to Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 22:23 •. David Poile called it the hardest season he's ever been...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

A Look Back: Grading the Hurricanes’ 2011 Draft Class

I’ve decided it was time to re-commence my grading of previous Carolina Hurricanes draft classes, and for today’s installment, we’ll go all the way back to 2011. As you may or may not remember, the 2010-11 season was when the Hurricanes had their destiny in their own hands in the final game of the regular season. A win would’ve put them in the playoffs – but instead, an embarrassing 6-2 loss at home sealed their fate and ultimately was the start of a long-term rebuild (though we didn’t realize that at the time).
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Nashville Predators: Bold Predictions for the First Round against Hurricanes

It’s almost that time for some playoff hockey as the Nashville Predators‘ first round schedule against the Carolina Hurricanes has finally been released. The Predators will open up their series on Monday in Carolina, and we’re already getting into some bold predictions for this series. We know it’s going to take a near perfect series from the Predators to pull off the upset.
NHLCharlotteObserver.com

How much does Stanley Cup playoff experience matter for the Carolina Hurricanes?

Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal has played 96 career Stanley Cup playoff games and won a Cup. Teuvo Teravainen has played half as many playoff games, but also has won a Cup. Then there’s Canes forward Steven Lorentz. When Carolina faces the Nashville Predators in the playoffs, Game 1 will...
NHLCharlotteObserver.com

Hurricanes able to add more fans; PNC Arena playoff capacity now 12,000

In the space of a few days, the size of the crowd the Carolina Hurricanes will be able to host as the playoffs begin doubled. In a conference call with the NHL on Sunday, the league agreed to bump the capacity at PNC Arena from 11,000 to 12,000 for Monday’s Game 1 against the Nashville Predators, Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell confirmed.
NHLYardbarker

Hurricanes’ Staal Worthy of Selke Trophy Consideration

If you pieced together all the things that have gone right for the Carolina Hurricanes this season, you could write a novel. Finishing atop their division and securing home-ice advantage until at least Round 3 of the playoffs, the Hurricanes have all engines running, and with that, plenty of individuals worthy of recognition.
NHLNHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs predictions

NHL.com staff members make their picks for first round, Final, Conn Smythe. NHL.com staff members have made their predictions for the Stanley Cup First Round and Playoffs, and most believe the Honda West Division representative will win it all. Nine of the 16 picked the Colorado Avalanche to win the...
NHLnhlrumors.com

NHL News: Rangers, Capitals, Senators, Hurricanes, Hartman and Arena Capacity

Pierre LeBrun: Gerard Gallant interviewed with the New York Rangers before heading off to the World Championships. Pierre LeBrun: Expect that the Rangers will interview three or four more coaching candidates. Larry Brooks: The Rangers have hired Mike Grier as an advisor to hockey operations. Chris Drury and Grier have...
NHLWXII 12

Carolina Hurricanes tickets go on sale as PNC Arena expands capacity

RALEIGH, N.C. — Starting Sunday, fans can begin buying tickets to watch The Carolina Hurricanes begin their journey in the NHL playoffs, NBC affiliate WRALreports. PNC Arena will start selling general public tickets at noon. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Seats...
NHLblackchronicle.com

NHL experts make bold 2021 playoff predictions on X factors, best series, more

The 2021 NHL season was a campaign the likes of which we’ve never seen — and hope to never see again. The game schedule was limited (both in overall volume and variety of opponents). The fan capacity was limited. Thankfully, the permutations of how the Stanley Cup Final might play out are less limited because the NHL rebrackets the final four once we get to the semifinals.