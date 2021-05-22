newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Talbot County, MD

TCPS virtual program is still up in the air for elementary students next year

By NATALIE JONES njones@chespub.com
stardem.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON — Superintendent Dr. Kelly Griffith told the Talbot County Board of Education Wednesday that the virtual program for elementary school students is still under development for the upcoming school year. While Talbot County Public Schools is planning to return in person five days a week this fall for all...

www.stardem.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Education
County
Talbot County, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Up In The Air#High School Students#School Teachers#Public High Schools#School Year#Tcps Virtual#The Star Democrat#Qualified Students#In Person Students#Classrooms#Grades#In Person Classes#Education Wednesday#Online Learning#Prekindergarten#Class Sizes#Development#Wicomico County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Maryland Statearundel.news

BOE Special Session To Discuss Roll Back Of COVID-19 Mandates In Maryland 5/17

Annapolis, MD ( Arundel.News & AAFA) - Parents of students in Anne Arundel County Public Schools who were denied four day school schedules last week are making their voices heard. The call to reopen became deafening over the weekend, as parents flooded the inboxes of every state and local leader who has an influence over our local school system. Parents began advocating even stronger for additional in person learning on Friday 5/14, after Governor Hogan relaxed guidelines based off new CDC recommendations. Hogan announced the changes to state capacity limits and distancing guidelines would apply for everything except public transportation, health care settings, and school. Masks, distancing and capacity limits are still recommended in those settings "for the time being", according to Hogan's statement.
Saint Michaels, MDtalbotspy.org

Local High School Architecture Clubs Design Modern Homeless Shelters

Each year, local high school students from Easton High School, St Michaels Middle High School, and Saints Peter and Paul work with local mentors to create architecture projects through the ACE (Architecture, Construction, Engineering) Program. The students get to pick the project they will take on, and for the 2021 ACE season, the teams from Easton High School and St Michaels Middle High School both chose to design a modern homeless shelter.
Easton, MDdelmarvalife.com

Easton CommUNITY Day

Coming together is important for a community to stay strong, especially if it’s a small town, and the recent pandemic has made that difficult. That’s why the Waterfowl committee in Easton came up with a unique way to hold community day last year, and they’re doing it again this Saturday!
Easton, MDstardem.com

UM Shore Regional Health names Falcone, Parry to board

EASTON — The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health board of directors recently welcomed two new members, Garret Falcone and Dr. Christopher Parry. According to a news release, Falcone recently retired after nine years as executive director of the Heron Point retirement community in Chestertown. He had previously served as vice chairman of the Maryland Health Care Commission and was a member of the MHCC’s Rural Health Group.
Easton, MDstardem.com

Easton to hold budget hearing on Monday

EASTON — The Easton Town Council will hold a public hearing on the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget on Monday, May 17. The hearing starts at 5:35 p.m. and will be held at the municipal building. The council will accept verbal and written public comments about the budget. A copy of...
Easton, MDPosted by
Easton Dispatch

Easton calendar: Coming events

1. Mind, Movement & Momentum: Inspirational Women's Retreat; 2. Parking Enforcement Services | Maryland | Public Security LLC; 3. SPIRIT SWIM TEAM BINGO; 4. Walking Tour of Frederick Douglass in Denton; 5. Market Street Prom;
Talbot County, MDtalbotspy.org

A Century of Community Service for the Miles River Yacht Club

It’s hard to blame some folks for thinking that the Miles River Yacht Club is an elitist institution. To have the word “yacht” in your name, particularly on the Eastern Shore these days, brings on connotations of wealthy members, million dollars sailing boats, and fancy regattas. But the history of...
Talbot County, MDtalbotspy.org

Spy COVID-19 Daily Update May 13

The Spy obtains information for the above chart between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Statewide data is updated about 10 a.m. each day; counties may update data throughout the day until 5 p.m., although some counties do not update on weekends. Johns Hopkins updates its data throughout the day. Key...
Easton, MDstardem.com

Talbot Hospice celebrates 40th anniversary with banners in downtown Easton

As part Talbot Hospice’s year-long 40th anniversary celebration, 30 banners are currently displayed throughout downtown Easton. Each banner was sponsored by a member of the community to honor a loved one who was cared for by Talbot Hospice. There are also banners recognizing Talbot Hospice founders who have passed away.
Talbot County, MDchestertownspy.org

Modern Day Talbot Boys (and Girls): Please Read This by J.E. Dean

Some of my best friends on the Eastern Shore, especially those in Talbot County, are tired of the debate over whether the statue of the Talbot Boys should be removed from its honored home in front of the county’s courthouse. We need to preserve history and avoid the ‘cancel culture,’ I am told. I am also told that the statue is ‘beautiful’ and is “balanced out” by the nearby statue of Frederick Douglass.
Chestertown, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Chestertown hospital receives 'A' from Leapfrog

CHESTERTOWN — The hospital here was one of four University of Maryland Medical System facilities to earn an "A" in the Spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. According to a news release, the UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie, the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus in Baltimore City, UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown and UM Shore Medical Center at Easton all earned an “A.”
Talbot County, MDtalbotspy.org

Chesapeake College: Contributions Celebrated at 2021 Pride of the Peake

In honoring the contributions of dedicated community members, Chesapeake College Foundation raised $35,100 for student scholarships during the virtual week-long Chesapeake College Foundation Pride of the Peake 2021 event. The honorees were John DeLuca, Bob Rauch and the Multicultural Advisory Committee. The Foundation exceeded the goal to raise $30,000 for...
Talbot County, MDtalbotspy.org

Jean Wortman to Lecture on Memory and the History of Talbot Boys

On Tuesday, May 18th at 6:30 p.m. Jean Wortman will present a lecture based on her 2015 Master of Liberal Arts Capstone Project from Johns Hopkins University which was titled “Contested Space: Race and Memory on the Talbot County Courthouse Lawn.”. Ms. Wortman will consider questions like these:. How has...
Talbot County, MDstardem.com

Phillips Wharf Center closes after COVID pandemic saps bottom line

TILGHMAN ISLAND — The Phillips Wharf Environmental Center, the Talbot County nonprofit that rose from the ashes of a family tragedy to become a leader in educating a new generation of Chesapeake Bay guardians, has closed its doors. Whether the 14-year-old organization will soldier on in a new location remains...
Easton, MDstardem.com

COVID vaccinations encouraged at multicultural event

EASTON — The May 1 Multicultural Vaccination and Wellness Day featured national and regional musicians, both financial and physical wellness exhibitors and some very creative crafts and activities for children. Hosted and organized by The Avalon Foundation, this year’s main draw to the festival was the administering of vaccines to the underserved communities on Delmarva. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. there were a total of 87 vaccines administered to community residents, 66 of whom were Hispanic, 21 non-Hispanic. There were 83 residents from Talbot County who received vaccine, three from Dorchester and one from Caroline, according to organizers.
Easton, MDPosted by
Easton Dispatch

Ready for a change? These Easton jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Easton: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay + $4,000 Sign-On; 2. Insurance Sales Agent - Delmarva, MD; 3. Administrative Assistant; 4. Assistant Manager/Supervisor Restaurant; 5. Marine Store & Parts Assistant Manager; 6. Customer Service Rep - New Career Insurance Sales; 7. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - $100K - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING PROVIDED; 8. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Travel Nurse RN - $63.21/Hour $2275/Weekly; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 10. Registered Nurse | RN | PSYC (Contract);
Talbot County, MDstardem.com

Talbot Goes Purple heads into fifth year with student contests

EASTON – Talbot Goes Purple announced this week a student material design contest as part of the substance use prevention initiative. Talbot Goes Purple is a substance use prevention initiative geared toward helping kids stand up against substance abuse. Now entering year five, the initiative helps young people learn that they do not need substances to meet life’s challenges. Talbot Goes Purple includes school-based student clubs, outreach and education activities, and encourages the community to “Go Purple” as a sign of support and solidarity.
Talbot County, MDmyeasternshoremd.com

Senior centers plan for reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns

GRASONVILLE — Senior centers on the Eastern Shore are finally beginning to reopen their doors this month after being shutting down due to COVID-19. Some local senior centers are opening sooner than others. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order authorizing the reopening of senior centers across the state...