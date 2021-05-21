newsbreak-logo
North Platte parishes host Seven Sisters Apostolate retreat

By Telegraph staff reports
North Platte Telegraph
 1 day ago

North Platte’s St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Parish along with North Platte’s St. Patrick’s Catholic and Holy Spirit Catholic Parishes worked together to host 83 people at the Seven Sisters Apostolate day retreat, as well as 20 people at the evening retreat on May 6 at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Participants traveled from Scottsbluff, Spaulding, McCook, Hyannis and other area towns to hear guest speaker, Seven Sisters founder, Janette Howe from St. Paul, Minnesota.

