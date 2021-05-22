newsbreak-logo
Denver Broncos: 9 tight ends the team could acquire for depth

Cover picture for the articleDenver Broncos, Tyler Eifert. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos have assembled an impressive 89-man roster in George Paton’s first year on the job as general manager. It’s been an absolute treat to watch a first-time general manager work after spending so many years with another team, seeing his perspective on how the Denver Broncos were built when he took the job and what areas he felt needed to be addressed.

NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Inside look at the 2021 quarterback battle

The 2021-2022 NFL season is near and so is the decision on who should be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. As many fans await the decision on rather Aaron Rodgers becomes a member of the Denver Broncos or not, right now the quarterback race is simple. It’s between 24-year-old Drew Lock and off-season acquisition, 28-year-old Teddy Bridgewater. The Broncos also have Brett Rypien who is entering his third season and is expected to hold down the quarterback three spot. Many speculate that Lock will be the starter, however, the numbers may suggest differently.
NFLPosted by
Alt 101.7

Patrick Surtain II Will Wear No. 2 With The Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos announced on Monday the jersey numbers for rookies and newly signed players this offseason. Patrick Surtain II will wear No. 2, the same number he wore during his three seasons in Tuscaloosa. The former Alabama defensive back was selected with the ninth overall pick in last months NFL draft.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Undrafted rookie spotlight on CB Mac McCain

Following the 2021 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos signed Mac McCain, a cornerback from tiny North Carolina A&T as an undrafted free agent. McCain joins a deep cornerback group, one in which the Broncos have placed a lot of focus on this offseason. With the additions of Patrick Surtain, Ronald Darby and Kyle Fuller, it will be easy to brush off a name like McCain, but he could be an under-the-radar player to watch this summer.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Javonte Williams is a human bulldozer

The Denver Broncos added to their backfield with a human bulldozer who gives the team a dynamic duo early on. Melvin Gordon’s future is in doubt after the 2021 season, but let’s not forget his end of the year in 2020. Gordon arguably became the entirety of the Denver Broncos offense once the team found its identity.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos ink Jamar Johnson to rookie contract

George Paton just signed another key piece to the Denver Broncos’ rookie class, and this time it’s at the safety position. The Denver Broncos signed their rookie safety Jamar Johnson to a rookie contract worth up to $3.79 million. The fifth-round selection will receive a little over $300,000 in a nice signing bonus.
NFLfantasyguru.com

Broncos | Four linemen to audition for Denver

Free-agent OTs Bobby Massie, Cameron Fleming, Dennis Kelly and Jermaine Eluemunor are scheduled to try out for the Denver Broncos on Wednesday, May 12. Mike Klis of 9News speculates the winner of the audition will likely be offered a contract by general manager George Paton and may have the inside track to win the right tackle job.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Report: DaeSean Hamilton released by Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have waived receiver DaeSean Hamilton according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. Hamilton spent the last three seasons with the organization after being selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Last season, Hamilton recorded 23 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns in 16...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Aaron Rodgers standoff could last months

The Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers are at a standoff. Who will be the first one to crack? None of us know for sure when the Aaron Rodgers saga will officially come to an end. As I have said in previous pieces and on my podcast, many national media people with credible sourcing have given conflicting opinions on this situation.
NFLUSA Today

Vic Fangio comments on Broncos' right tackle situation

After tearing his Achilles earlier this month, right tackle Ja’Wuan James was released by the Denver Broncos last Friday. Denver did not select any offensive tackles in the draft, so they were obviously counting on James to start in 2021 before his injury. Now that James is off the roster, the Broncos will hold a competition to replace him.
NFL247Sports

Report: Denver Broncos sign QB Case Cookus

The Denver Broncos have been in the business of adding quarterbacks this offseason as they just signed another on Sunday. Former Northern Arizona star Case Cookus has signed with the team as a free agent. According to Mike Klis of 9News, Cookus will be signing with the Broncos. Cookus participated...
NFLthednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: Our biggest takeaways from Denver’s rookie minicamp

The guys discuss what role the Broncos’ rookies will have this year, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Cutting Bryce Callahan would be a mistake

I’ve seen a few tweets over the past few days about cornerback Bryce Callahan being a surprising cut for the Denver Broncos. On top of that, Bleacher Report wrote a similar “surprising cuts” article and wrote that Callahan could get the shaft. Frankly, I don’t get it. I think cutting...
NFLPosted by
9NEWS

Denver Broncos sign 11 college free agents

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed 11 college free agents, it was announced on Friday, May 14. The following 11 players signed with the club as college free agents:. Nolan Laufenberg, OG, Air Force. Warren Jackson, WR, CSU. Adam Prentice, FB, South Carolina/CSU. Andre Mintze, OLB, Vanderbilt. Devontres...
NFLMile High Report

Injection of elite talent should turbo boost Denver’s 2021 defense

Patrick Surtain, was not the first cornerback taken in the draft, but he is thought by many to be the best cornerback (and some say best defender) in the 2021 draft. This got me thinking about how often rookie CBs have been elite as rookies in the NFL. So I searched for CBs who have made the Pro Bowl in their rookie season. While the Pro Bowl may not be the best measure of “elite” it is at least a measure of “eliteness.”
NFLdenverfan.com

Denver Broncos sign wide receiver Damion Willis

The Denver Broncos are signing wide receiver Damion Willis, according NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Willis is 6-3, 204 pounds and was originally signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Willis appeared in 10 games with two starts as a rookie and recorded nine receptions for 82 yards.