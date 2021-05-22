Denver Broncos: 9 tight ends the team could acquire for depth

The 2021-2022 NFL season is near and so is the decision on who should be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. As many fans await the decision on rather Aaron Rodgers becomes a member of the Denver Broncos or not, right now the quarterback race is simple. It’s between 24-year-old Drew Lock and off-season acquisition, 28-year-old Teddy Bridgewater. The Broncos also have Brett Rypien who is entering his third season and is expected to hold down the quarterback three spot. Many speculate that Lock will be the starter, however, the numbers may suggest differently.