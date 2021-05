1. Douglas is delivering on his billing as someone who will emphasize the offensive line. In only eight rounds as the Jets’ general manager, Douglas has used three picks on the offensive line, adding Mekhi Becton, Cameron Clark, and Alijah Vera-Tucker. He has already matched the total that Mike Maccagnan amassed over 35 rounds in the chair. Maccagnan’s only selections were Jarvis Harrison, Brandon Shell, and Chuma Edoga. The highest pick that he used on the position was Edoga at No. 92 overall in the third round of the 2019 draft.