Mavericks led by 31 before the fourth quarter and rolled past Pelicans 125-107 on Wednesday night. Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks with 33 points, while Tim Hardaway Jr. contributed 27 points to the victory. Despite losing the game at home, Willy Hernangomez tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans. After this game, the Pelicans (31-39) ranked #12 in the Western Conference with 19.0 games back to the top, while the Mavericks (41-29) led the Pelicans by 10.0 games back and ranked #5 in the same conference.