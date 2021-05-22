newsbreak-logo
Humboldt County, CA

Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 03:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-22 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northern Trinity; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior and Northern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

