Frost Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TO 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (7.0 to 7.2 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Coastal Colleton and Charleston Counties. * WHEN...From 8 PM to 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 9:01 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/09 PM 7.1 1.3 0.1 N/A Minor 27/09 AM 5.2 -0.6 -0.2 N/A None 27/10 PM 6.9 1.1 0.0 N/A None 28/10 AM 5.1 -0.7 -0.2 N/A None 28/11 PM 6.7 0.9 0.0 N/A None