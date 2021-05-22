Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips County, Sedgwick County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 18:03:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-21 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Phillips County; Sedgwick County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR PHILLIPS AND SEDGWICK COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM MDT At 1056 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Holyoke, moving north at 55 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Holyoke, Julesburg, Ovid, Sedgwick, Paoli, Amherst, Pleasant Valley, Fairfield, Marks Butte and Sixteen-Mile Corner.alerts.weather.gov