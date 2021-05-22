Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips County, Sedgwick County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 16:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-12 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Logan; Phillips; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN AND SOUTHWESTERN PHILLIPS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.