newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Speaks with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen on the Phone

marketscreener.com
 5 days ago

On May 21, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen at the latter's request. Wang Yi said that in March this year, President Xi Jinping sent a video message to an event held by Bangladesh in commemoration of the centenary of its founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth, and also in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the country's independence, which injected strong impetus to the development of China-Bangladesh relations. The two countries have always firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests. China will continue to support the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bangladesh. He hopes that the two countries will earnestly advance the Belt and Road cooperation, ensure early completion of key projects, expand cooperation in the fields of information, communication and digital economy, and create new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Bangladesh.

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bangladeshi#South China#Foreign Ministry#Economic Affairs#Chinese#State Councilor#Minister Abul#Kalam Abdul#Myanmar#Support China#South Asian Countries#President Xi Jinping#Taiwan#Hong Kong#Country#Palestine#Territorial Integrity#Rakhine State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
Country
China
Related
PoliticsThe Daily Star

India discusses cooperation in medical supplies with China, US

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has discussed cooperation in emergency medical supplies with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi yesterday. The discussion took place during separate phone conversations to tackle the devastating second wave of Covid-19 in the country, reports our New Delhi...
Indiadallassun.com

'We decide our foreign policy', insists Bangladesh FM Momen

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 12 (ANI): Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday reacted sharply to comments from China's ambassador warning against Dhaka's possible participation in the US-led Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad. "We are an independent and sovereign state. We decide our foreign policy. Any country can uphold its...
Chinabcfocus.com

Wang Yi on Shah Mahmood Qureshi: Eye on Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Minister meets with Pakistani Foreign Minister – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Pakistani Foreign Minister in view of Afghanistan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he hoped Beijing and Islamabad would seize the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, opening up better prospects for bilateral ties. According to reports from Xinhua, the Chinese Foreign Minister had a telephone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday. It is believed that there has been a discussion between the two leaders about the situation in the United States leaving Afghanistan.
Politicstheedgemarkets.com

Chinese Foreign Minister expounds on China's position on Palestinian-Israeli conflict

BEIJING: Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday (May 15) expounded on China's position on the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict during a phone talk with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, according to Xinhua News Agency. In recent days, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has continuously escalated, causing huge casualties,...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

China ready to enhance cooperation with Suriname: Chinese FM

China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Suriname to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone conversation with his Surinamese counterpart, Albert Ramdin, adding that the two countries should strengthen unity and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and safeguard multilateralism and the common interests of developing countries.
ChinaUS News and World Report

Australia Seeks Access to Trial of Blogger Held in China - Foreign Minister

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia has asked for its officials to be given access to the trial of an Australian blogger detained for two years in Beijing on spying charges when he goes to court on May 27. In a statement, foreign minister Marise Payne confirmed that Australia had been notified by...
WorldThe Daily Star

Travel ban remains: Dhaka reacts to Israel foreign ministry's tweet

Saying the travel ban on Israel remains for Bangladeshi passport-holders, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today posted a reaction to Israeli foreign ministry's tweet which welcomed the removal of the words "all countries except Israel" in the new booklets of e-passports. The post on Bangladesh foreign ministry's verified Facebook page...
Chinasandiegouniontribune.com

China denounces people’s tribunal on alleged Xinjiang abuses

BEIJING — China on Tuesday denounced plans for a people’s tribunal in Britain on allegations of genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim people in China’s Xinjiang region. The spokesman for the northwestern region’s government, Xu Guixiang, said China “condemned and despised” the hearings, which are expected to draw dozens...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Senior Chinese Diplomat Accuses EU of Politicising Trade

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi said on Tuesday that attempts by some in the EU to politicise trade issues are "not acceptable and will lead nowhere," and that Beijing had been shocked when Brussels placed sanctions on Chinese officials. Wang, who is also foreign minister, made the remarks...
ChinaUS News and World Report

Chinese Visit 'Red' Sites Ahead of 100th Communist Party Anniversary

XIBAIPO, China (Reuters) -In a square in front of a Communist Party memorial hall at Xibaipo in northern China, row upon row of party members stood, raised their fists and chanted the party oath in unison. "I will never betray the party," they called out, facing statues of the People's...
Worldjohnmenadue.com

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is done and dusted

There was a time in the sixties through to the 1980s when the Department of Foreign Affairs, (Trade was subsumed into it in 1987) was a powerful department within the Federal bureaucracy. It had Branches that mirrored every major department in Canberra and when it felt necessary it would intervene in policies being developed by other departments; some acquiesced, others contested and often enough DFAT prevailed.
Chinahawaiitelegraph.com

China refuses to release detained scholar

Beijing [China], May 26 (ANI): China's foreign ministry on Wednesday dismissed calls for the release of a Chinese scholar who is being held on suspicion of spying for Japan. Yuan Keqin, a former professor at the Hokkaido University of Education in Japan, was detained in May 2019, when he was in China for a temporary return home, reported NHK World.
Chinavestnikkavkaza.net

China's Foreign Ministry ready for closer ties with EU

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called for closer cooperation with the European Union as the two sides look to overcome challenges in an increasingly important relationship. Speaking virtually at the annual Munich Security Conference, Wang was joined by former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Germany's ex-foreign minister...
Chinamilwaukeesun.com

Xi, Spanish PM Sanchez talk on bilateral, China-Europe cooperation

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- It is foreseeable that in the future, China-Europe relations will embrace new opportunities and meanwhile confront various challenges, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday. In a phone conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Xi noted that the key is to firmly grasp the...
Pharmaceuticalskathmandupost.com

Beijing announces vaccine aid amid Kathmandu’s hectic diplomatic push

Amid no let-up in coronavirus cases, Nepal’s vaccine needs have just grown. Lately, the government, according to officials, has been trying every possible measure to acquire vaccines—from anywhere, at any cost. And on Wednesday came a sudden announcement from the north. China said that it would provide 1 million doses...
ChinaBirmingham Star

Australian Academic Faces Espionage Trial in China

SYDNEY - Australia is urging China to apply "basic international standards of justice" to the case of a Chinese-born Australian writer on trial in Beijing for espionage. After more than two years in detention, Australian Yang Hengjun will be tried Thursday for espionage in a closed court in China. Yang...