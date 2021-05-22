Ministry of Foreign Affairs of People Republ : Wang Yi Speaks with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen on the Phone

On May 21, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abul Kalam Abdul Momen at the latter's request. Wang Yi said that in March this year, President Xi Jinping sent a video message to an event held by Bangladesh in commemoration of the centenary of its founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth, and also in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the country's independence, which injected strong impetus to the development of China-Bangladesh relations. The two countries have always firmly supported each other on issues concerning each other's core interests. China will continue to support the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bangladesh. He hopes that the two countries will earnestly advance the Belt and Road cooperation, ensure early completion of key projects, expand cooperation in the fields of information, communication and digital economy, and create new prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Bangladesh.