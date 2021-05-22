Global Thioesters Market Significant Growth, Research Trends 2021 | Maturation & Expansion By – Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd, Addivant USA LLC., Reagens SPA

Itaconic Acid is the type of bio-based product, also referred as methyl succinic acid, which is found by distillation process of citric acid, that is an organic component, and it is used for the production of acrylate latexes and acrylonitrile butadiene. Itaconic Acid Market is the niche market due to its limited consumption in various end use industries on availability of large number of substitute. Itaconic Acid is used for production of a styrene butadiene rubber, deodorants, adhesives, unsaturated polyesters, reinforced glass fibers, polyesters resins, fabric binders, ion exchange resins and organosiloxanes. Also, Itaconic Acid is applied for manufacturing of SBR latex, used in construction sector cement, motors, and coats.