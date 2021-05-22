newsbreak-logo
Richmond, VA

115 Larne Ave, Richmond City, VA 23224

 1 day ago

This fully renovated Brick Cape has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Everything is brand new! NEW ROOF! All new electrical wiring, all new plumbing throughout, brand new HVAC system, all new laminate hardwood flooring throughout the first floor and beautiful new carpeting upstairs. Upstairs there's 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. The downstairs has 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, Living room, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has been completely redone with all new cabinets, granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances. A laundry room is off the back of the kitchen that also gives you access to the fenced in back yard and garage. There's also a side porch off the living room. The home is located on a large 0.2 acre corner lot and has great shade for the yard. Don't miss out on this beautiful home, schedule a showing today!

Richmond, VARichmondBizSense

Historic Linden Row outlier begins new chapter as apartments

After years in the shadow of Linden Row Inn, the last of the original Linden Row homes not included in the hotel is getting ready to be reintroduced to society. Douglas Development is finishing up an apartment conversion of the house at 114 E. Franklin St., the easternmost of the mid-19th century rowhomes that make up the historic Linden Row block.
Richmond, VArichmondmagazine.com

River City Roundup

There’s music in the air and in the pods at Brown’s Island, farmers markets are open, Shakespeare’s online, and it’s time for an art-related stroll in the Fan. Have a great week!. A Toast to the People. The long-running concert series Friday Cheers is back for its second show this...
Virginia StateCommercial Observer

Driftwood Capital Acquires Hyatt Regency Fairfax Hotel in Virginia

Driftwood Capital, a Miami-based real estate investment company, has acquired the Hyatt Regency Fairfax, a 316-key hotel in Fairfax, Va., and will rebrand the property as a Hilton to be managed by Driftwood Hospitality Management. A joint venture between Songy Highroads and the Carlyle Group, which refinanced the property in...
Richmond, VAPosted by
Audacy

Gas Stabilizing as Fuel Flows

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Gas prices have finally begun to stabilize a little bit, now that fuel is one again moving through the Colonial Pipeline. AAA Mid-Atlantic Spokesman Morgan Dean says prices did not change from Sunday to Monday. They have jumped 18 cents since the pipeline shutdown began on May 7th.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Virginia StateWSET

Gas shortages wind down to 31% in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Gas shortages that slammed the Commonwealth are starting to wind down as the Colonial Pipeline has restarted service following a cyberattack last week. According to GasBuddy, 31% of gas stations in Virginia are without fuel. This is a big improvement from last week when it was...
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Richmond, VAtennesseestar.com

Richmond City Council Approves Process to Select Recipients for Monuments

The Richmond City Council unanimously approved a resolution laying out next steps to deal with its monuments, currently in storage. The city has received 22 applications from people and organizations who want the statues, ranging from requests for just the cannons to all of the objects. “What’s important here is...
Richmond, VAtmpresale.com

Dashboard Confessional in Richmond, VA – presale code

The Dashboard Confessional pre-sale code everyone has been looking for is finally here! This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to see Dashboard Confessional before they go on sale. If you don’t acquire your tickets to Dashboard Confessional’s show in Richmond, VA during this presale you might...
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Try Plexaderm’s 10 Min Challenge

RICHMOND, Va. -- Want to improve your appearance this spring? Lifestyle consultant Scott DeFalco stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on his secret to tightening and erasing the look of under eye bags and wrinkles instantly with Plexaderm. As part of a Virginia This Morning special, viewers...
Richmond, VARichmond.com

John G. Danyluk

Gentry Locke welcomes John Danyluk to its Richmond office. Danyluk will work in the firm's criminal and government investigations practice, focusing on white collar crime and enforcement and advising corporations on internal investigations. Danyluk is the most recent addition to the rapidly expanding Richmond office.