115 Larne Ave, Richmond City, VA 23224

This fully renovated Brick Cape has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Everything is brand new! NEW ROOF! All new electrical wiring, all new plumbing throughout, brand new HVAC system, all new laminate hardwood flooring throughout the first floor and beautiful new carpeting upstairs. Upstairs there’s 2 spacious bedrooms and a full bathroom. The downstairs has 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, Living room, kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has been completely redone with all new cabinets, granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances. A laundry room is off the back of the kitchen that also gives you access to the fenced in back yard and garage. There’s also a side porch off the living room. The home is located on a large 0.2 acre corner lot and has great shade for the yard. Don’t miss out on this beautiful home, schedule a showing today!