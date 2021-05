The global light commercial vehicles market is expected to see a speedy growth between 2021 and 2025, predicts Fairfield Market Research. Categorized as 3.5-7 tons in weight, these vehicles have become a significant part of the urban vehicular traffic in the past couple of decades. Launch of numerous light commercial vehicles (LCVs) in the market resulted in a wider choice that appealed to a larger audience. In recent years, the global market has been driven by growing number of female drivers, affordability of LCVs, and increasing distance within urban spaces. Primarily used for ferrying people and goods, the dynamic nature of these vehicles has given the market a huge scope for growth in the coming years.