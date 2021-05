It’s almost summertime, and what is more exciting than the prospect of fresh local produce from the farmers market? The Waitsfield Farmers Market opens Saturday, May 1,5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Mad River Green. There will be over 50 vendors at the market, offering local vegetables, meats, maple syrup, baked goods, jams, cheeses, spirits, prepared foods and a wide variety of crafts by local artisans. Enjoy live music every week, starting with music from American roots and blues band Blackwolf. COVID guidelines will be in place to keep everyone safe at the market, including masks and social distancing. Food and drinks should be consumed off-site, and customers will be able to move freely throughout the market this year with no one-way traffic.