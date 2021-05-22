215 Roslyn Hills Dr, Henrico, VA 23229

Beautiful white brick interior unit located in sought after and conveniently located Monument Square. Enjoy the many amenities that are offered, gorgeous salt water pool, the firepit on a cool night, grilling area, stunning clubhouse with exercise room and handsome card room/lounge, as well as a lovely courtyard. This unit offers an inviting foyer with high ceiling, wonderful open floor plan with gas fireplace in the family room that opens to a cook’s style eat-in kitchen with cascading granite, stainless appliances, island that can be used for serving or casual dining, additionally there is an eat-in nook. Nice laundry room located across from kitchen. Gracious dining room that is light and bright. 4 bedrooms, one is currently being used as an office and the other a media/playroom, 3.5 baths. Large primary room with space for a sitting area, lovely spa like bath, walk in closet. High ceilings, wood floor, wonderful details throughout, 3 private balconies, 2 car garage, great location in the neighborhood, elevator has the ability to be installed in the future should someone choose to do so. Fantastic restaurants and only shopping minutes away!