215 Roslyn Hills Dr, Henrico, VA 23229
Welcome to 215 Roslyn Hills! Located in the River Road corridor, this highly desirable storybook neighborhood is full of beautiful winding roads, sunny yards and it's very own pocket playground! This charming home has 4 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, a spacious living room, and family room that give both adults AND the kids space to enjoy! The home has been lovingly maintained and updated. Big ticket updates include gas furnace and tankless water heater in 2019, new HVAC in 2018, and masterfully recreated yard. Come enjoy the good life in Roslyn Hills, walk to Kanawha, and Tuckahoe Elementary! You don't want to miss this opportunity!richmond.com