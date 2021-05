Two men from Dubuque face drug charges after authorities in northeast Iowa discovered more than 8 pounds of marijuana and THC-related products in an apartment. According to the Fayette Police Department, 23 year old Matthew Wessels was arrested Saturday at a Fayette residence on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal tattooing-violation of public health rules. 21 year old Eric Heiderscheit was also arrested Saturday at the Fayette residence on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers executed a search warrant at Wessels’ Fayette residence and recovered 8.5 pounds of marijuana, and THC-related items. The drugs had an estimated street value of $15,000. Police also discovered an illegal tattoo operation being conducted inside the apartment.