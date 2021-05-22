Clearfield County COVID-19 Relief
A County in our area was awarded more than $5 Million to help households impacted by COVID-19. The Department of Human Services awarded Central Pennsylvania Community Action awarded $5,212,625 for their emergency rental assistance program. Michelle Stiner, the Director of Operations & Finance at CPCA saying: “This program was designed to assist eligible individuals in households within the County who are obligated to pay rent and has qualified for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in income due directly or indirectly to COVID-19.”www.fox8tv.com