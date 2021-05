Heat, Storms, and an sneak peak into June. All that, plus more, in today's weather story. We saw the sun yesterday! That helped to get our temperatures to around the 80 mark. The sun will return today for a longer period of time, after these morning clouds move out. This will help us warm into the mid-80s for most of Mid-Missouri this afternoon. Some places closer to St. Louis could approach the upper 80s! So if you are planning on heading outdoors, drink plenty of water!