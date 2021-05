Schools come and schools go, as Geauga County has seen recently. After Ledgemont Schools became part of Berkshire Schools several years ago, the Ledgemont Elementary School building on Burrows Road in Thompson Township was used to house younger Berkshire students. However, as students transition to the district’s new K-12 building on the Kent State University – Geauga campus, Berkshire Schools has had to auction off its old school buildings — most recently, Ledgemont Elementary School. On May 15, Scott Mihalic Auctioneers and Real Estate Services auctioned off 36.04 acres, which includes the elementary school, a bus garage and several athletic...