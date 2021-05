(Undated) – New data from the CDC shows more and more Illinois residents are getting vaccinated against COVID-19. According to the latest numbers released, nearly half of those eligible have been fully vaccinated. CDC officials say 65-percent of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose. The Illinois Department of Health says a total of nearly eleven million vaccines have been administered in the state. Countywide the numbers continue to grow as well. Data released by the Crawford County Health Department last week indicated that just over thirty percent of Crawford County residents have been fully vaccinated.