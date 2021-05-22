NFL: San Francisco 49ers to open Levi’s Stadium at full capacity for 2021-22 season

Last season, the Broncos defense ranked 25th in the league in points allowed per game (27.9) and 16th in passing yards allowed per game (237.9). Denver also allowed 201 first downs through the passing game and allowed a completion percentage of 66%. The Broncos needed more efficient man coverage cornerbacks. With this off-season being a hot market for short-term Pro-Bowl caliber veterans, the Broncos made a push for one of the most efficient man coverage corners. On March 23, the Broncos signed two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller, who spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears. Denver signed Fuller to a one-year, $9.5 million contract. Fuller is one of the most efficient man coverage cornerbacks in the league as he can match the speed and direction of receivers’ routes and movements.